Pete Davidson & Kate Beckinsale Planning Romantic Vacation Together, Per ‘The Sun’

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale are leaving fans guessing about their relationship status. However, it seems that things between the surprising couple may be heating up.

According to a recent report by the Sun, Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale are making plans to go on a romantic vacation together in the near future. The pair is said to believe taking a getaway together will help them get to know one another better.

The couple has allegedly been dating since they were spotted getting close at a Golden Globes after-party. Days later, the two stunned fans when they were spotted holding hands while leaving a restaurant in New York City.

“They want to keep things low key – Kate is recovering from being hospitalized, Pete just went through a really tough time very publicly – but it’s hard as they can’t keep their hands off each other in public. They’re planning a holiday to get away from the cameras and get to know each other better,” an insider told the outlet.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Pete and Kate are keeping things casual in the romance thus far. Sources tell Hollywood Life that Beckinsale has a very flirty and fun personality, and enjoys dating younger men.

Meanwhile, Davidson isn’t ready to jump into anything serious following the end of his engagement with Ariana Grande, whom he split with back in October.

Us Weekly reports that Grande couldn’t care less about her former fiance’s new fling with the actress and that she’s much too busy worrying about her own life, which includes her music career.

Sources claim that Ariana’s brand new album dropped on Friday, and she is so excited for fans to listen to it.

“Ariana isn’t bothered at all. The focus is entirely on the album coming out on Friday and can’t wait for fans to hear,” the insider dished.

As fans will remember, Pete and Ariana began dating in the summer of 2018 and stunned fans with an engagement announcement just weeks after they began dating. The pair also dealt with the death of Grande’s longtime love, rapper Mac Miller, during their time together.

However, by the fall things had fallen apart, and the singer decided to end her engagement to the Saturday Night Live star, who stunned fans with a cryptic suicidal message via social media weeks later in December.

Upon reading the message, Ariana rushed to see Pete at the SNL studios. However, the comedian refused to see her.

Fans can see more of Pete Davidson on Saturday Night Live this weekend.