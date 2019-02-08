‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Zoe’s Shocking Discovery!

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Zoe Buckingham’s (Kiara Barnes) hunt for Pandora’s Box will yield results that she cannot possibly begin to imagine. The Forrester Creations model is on a quest to find the answers to questions which have plagued her for so long, per She Knows Soaps.

Nobody knows Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) better than his daughter. She was initially shocked that her playboy dad had followed her all the way to Los Angeles, and was skeptical about him wanting to build a relationship with her. It appeared as if Zoe was used to her father letting her down in favor of chasing woman to support his gambling habit.

So when her father suddenly left Los Angeles after acting strangely for weeks, Zoe was immediately suspicious that her father was fleeing the city for a reason. After the hospital called her to tell her that her father had left some of his possessions behind, Florence decided to visit her father’s apartment. She knew that Reese’s lease had not expired yet — and that she could look through his stuff without being disturbed.

She made her way to Reese’s apartment, and was rummaging through the rooms when she was startled by Florence. They had never met before — but after finding out that Zoe was Reese’s daughter, Flo decided not to call the cops.

Zoe wanted to know who Flo was, and why she was at Reese’s place. However, Flo skillfully dodged Zoe’s questions — and only let her know that she had met Reese while working in Las Vegas as a croupier. Zoe wanted to know why her father had been acting so strangely over the last few months. She mentioned that since the death of a baby on Catalina Island, Reese’s weird behavior had ramped up.

Flo replied that she could not help Zoe with her questions, which left Zoe feeling more frustrated. She reasoned that Flo had to know something, because she was living with her dad. Flo apologized, and Zoe left it at that.

However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Zoe will return. This time she will find some shocking information that will lead to an all-out confrontation between Zoe and Flo. It appears as if Zoe will stumble upon some information which will lead her to tie Flo to Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) baby.

Bold and the Beautiful viewers will also remember that Reese impressed upon Flo and Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) that no one should ever know that he arranged the adoption. If word gets out that he was involved, it’s only a matter of time before everyone realizes that Baby Phoebe is actually Baby Beth!

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.