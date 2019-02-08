‘The Young And The Restless’ Reveals Timeline For Neil Winters’ Storyline After Kristoff St. John’s Death

Today The Young and the Restless features a touching tribute to the late Kristoff St. John and his time on the show as Neil Winters. However, the network revealed that is just the beginning of the goodbye and remembrances it has for St. John as well as his prominent Genoa City character, Neil.

According to a social media post from CBS Daytime, today’s small video is just the beginning of its sendoff for the beloved actor and character. Fans can expect a storyline to properly say goodbye to Neil Winters as well as the actor who originated the role in 1991 to begin in late April. The network promises that the upcoming storyline, which will start in late April will pay tribute to the legacy that St. John created on Y&R.

For now, today’s show featured a brief tribute with St. John discussing his time on the show complete with clips of memorable scenes with Neil and the Winters family and other prominent people in Genoa City.

In all, fans are happy to learn that something bigger is in the works. One replied, “thank you! I’m glad that you are aware that fans expect a story worthy of KSJ’s 27 years. Take your time. Don’t feel you need to rush.”

Across social media platforms, fans expressed their hope that former actors like Shemar Moore, who portrayed Neil’s brother Malcolm for many years, will return for the storyline. Also, Neil’s last love interest was Ashley (Eileen Davidson) who left Genoa City last fall, and viewers hope to see her included in the storyline along with many others who are currently cast members as well as past members of the cast.

“Thank you. Fans will have a chance to process what happened and treasure his performances even more,” replied a viewer.

In addition to hoping to see past cast members return at least briefly, people who’ve watched the show for some time had ideas on what they’d like to see as well.

One wrote, “I think an episode like you did for Katherine [Jeanne Cooper] where you have the cast members talking about him, and the love and respect and memories they all had for him would be a really good tribute.”

Others hope to see the storyline done in a way that also discusses how depression and suicide affect so many people. Inquisitr reported that the actor struggled since losing his son Julian to suicide in November 2014, and many, including the friend who found him, believe that St. John died of a broken heart.