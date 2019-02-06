‘Game Of Thrones’ Final Season: New Images Released — Has Someone Defected?

Fourteen new images have been released ahead of the Season 8 premiere of 'Game of Thrones.'

With 67 days to go until the final season of Game of Thrones premieres, HBO has released some new images for Season 8. Already, fans are gleaning plenty of clues from the pictures.

While it sometimes seems like it takes forever for new information to arrive about Season 8 of Game of Thrones, with tiny-sized clips and very little actual detail regarding the final season, HBO has gone ahead and released 14 images for fans to get excited about. While most of the new images are character shots that reveal very little, a couple of the pictures have given fans some food for thought.

From images of Jon Snow (Kit Harington) alongside Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), to close up shots of characters such as Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie), there is something for every fan of Game of Thrones to get excited about, even if it is merely because they are previously unseen images. However, an image of Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), as well as another of his sister, Cersei (Lena Headey), already have fans speculating.

The first image shows Jaime Lannister in armor, as though he is ready for battle. However, as Inverse points out, this is not the normal Lannister armor he is usually seen wearing. Instead, it is a much more muted version of the golden armor he is recognized for. In fact, it could be very much seen as Northern armor.

And, if this is the case, it could be suggested that Jaime has defected from the South to join the battle in the North. Considering Jaime and his sister came to loggerheads in Season 7 of Game of Thrones, this could be a distinct possibility, according to some fans.

The second image that is causing a stir is one of Cersei Lannister. While the image merely shows Cersei standing tall, some fans are speculating that a baby bump is already visible. Cersei’s pregnancy was revealed in Season 7 of Game of Thrones.

You can view the full gallery of Season 8 images for Game of Thrones below.

However, fans will just have to hold out a little longer to find out what will definitely happen in the final season of Game of Thrones.

The final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones will begin on April 14. The synopsis for Season 8 or its subsequent episodes has not yet been released. However, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, leaked runtimes suggest that viewers will get extended episodes for at least part of the final season.