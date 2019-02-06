Ariana Grande Reveals New Music Secrets Before Dropping New Album, ‘Thank U, Next’

Ariana's teasing even more new music before even dropping her next album.

Ariana Grande’s new album Thank U, Next is set for release on February 8 and the star is letting fans in on a big secret about even newer music that won’t even be featured on her latest release. Though it was just last August that the talented singer dropped her most recent album Sweetener, Cosmopolitan reported this week that the star told fans this week via social media that she’s using new music to help her heal from a difficult year.

As the site shared, Grande took to her Instagram Stories to let fans in on the secret that she’s already in the writing stage of what could be some pretty personal new tracks just days before dropping her fifth studio album.

The outlet published a selfie the “7 Things” singer posted to her account where she could be seen with a cute dog nose filter on her face whilst sipping on a drink from Starbucks.

Writing on the selfie uploaded to her account, the superstar revealed that she was “writing on this rainy Monday” as she shared the post with her fans on February 4.

Ariana then teased that if fans ever do get to hear the new songs she’s been working on that they’ll probably be personal, as she then added, “This s*** heals.”

Grande then also added in her social media post that she was “sending endless love your way today.”

The star’s big reveal that she’s doing some writing came just days after she told fans that it’s pretty unlikely they’ll be getting another album very soon after she drops Thank U, Next later this week.

Fans were quick to speculate that Ariana’s seventh studio album may not be a million miles behind her sixth after she shared a glimpse at a song on her Twitter account last week. After one fan asked what the song was called, Cosmopolitan reported that the singer responded that it was “something I started last night.”

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

But after the tease whipped fans into a frenzy over the possibility of yet another new album coming sooner rather than later, Grande said on the social media site, “Bro i’m jus writing.”

The latest music tease comes shortly after the Inquisitr reported earlier this month that the superstar teased that at least one of the songs on Thank U, Next may be inspired by her broken engagement with comedian Pete Davidson and former romance with the late rapper Mac Miller.

Ariana opened up to a fan about the song “Ghostin,” revealing that it’s about being in a relationship with someone while being in love with someone else.

As reported by E! News, Ariana and Pete called off their engagement in October after four months together. She dated Miller for around two years prior to that.