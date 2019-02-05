‘The Bachelor’ Alum Bekah Martinez Welcomes First Child With Boyfriend Grayston Leonard

Bekah Martinez, a cast member of The Bachelor Season 22, welcomed her first child, a daughter, with boyfriend Grayston Leonard on February 2. The new parents have not yet released the baby’s name.

Using the hashtag “no pictures please,” Leonard posted two photos to his Instagram where you can see a profile photo of the gorgeous infant. People Magazine reported that the baby was born at 10:14 a.m., and weighed 7 lbs 10 oz.

The publication also confirmed that the former reality star had a water birth, which was held at the Natural Birth Center in Los Angeles. Martinez confirmed she and Leonard were expecting their first child together back in October 2018. The couple was only together for a short time before they learned they were expecting. She allegedly told him on Father’s Day they were going to be parents.

At the time, Pure Wow reported that the ex-Bachelor contestant revealed the pregnancy was not planned, and initially she and Leonard were “in disbelief” at the news. She said in an interview published by Pure Wow, “Is this really happening? I immediately called Grayston and then went across the street to the Dollar Tree and bought two more pregnancy tests. They, of course, were both positive.” Martinez revealed, “I’ve gone back and forth on the idea of marriage and relationships, but I’ve always felt sure that I want to be a mom.”

Martinez competed for Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s heart on Season 22 of The Bachelor. She was just 22 at the time, making her one of the youngest contestants ever to compete on the ABC reality competition dating show.

Bustle reported that Martinez stood out during her Bachelor run for several reasons. First was her age, the second was that she was the first female Bachelor contestant to have short hair.

She also made waves for being the first Bachelor contestant to have a missing persons report filed for them during their run on the series. Martinez’ mother filed the report when she was unable to contact her daughter for several days.

People reported that Martinez’ mother alleged that her daughter told her she was going to work on a local marijuana farm near Eureka, California and had not heard from here thereafter. Martinez later made contact with her mother thereafter and prior to her appearance on The Bachelor, but no one had contacted authorities to tell them, so Martinez remained on the area’s missing person’s list for some time until her appearance on the series.

“First of all, a lot of people thought I lied to my mother saying that I was on a farm when I was actually on The Bachelor but no I had already been eliminated from the show,” Martinez said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Congratulations to the happy couple.

The current season of The Bachelor airs Mondays on ABC.