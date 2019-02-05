Taylor Swift Said To Be On Church Of Scientology’s ‘Most Wanted’ List

Several A-list celebrities have called the Church of Scientology their place of worship for years, and now, a source close to the church says that the organization has their sights on a new celebrity to bring in to the fold – megastar Taylor Swift.

As Radar Online reported, The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss has been specifically tasked with getting on Swift’s good side and getting her to attend their services. Swift recently recorded a video in response to Moss – who plays Swift’s hits in her dressing room – saying that she was grateful that the former Mad Men star pumped her songs while getting ready, and that set the course for the controversial church to step in.

“When she viewed the video, Elisabeth’s face lit up like a Christmas tree and she sent a message to Taylor saying, ‘Taylor, I’m free to hang out anytime!'” a source close to Moss revealed.

Now, as Radar has shared, fans of Swift are keeping a close eye on the pop star, worried that she may fall prey to the secretive church, which is sometimes labeled as a cult due to their closed-door practices. The Church of Scientology has also faced allegations of abuse by former members of the science fiction-based sect, as revealed by Leah Remini’s popular reality series, Scientology and the Aftermath.

The church is said to have a sprawling Celebrity Center, where big-name celebrities are invited to mingle with other Hollywood stars and network while being presented with lavish gifts and treatment – all in the hopes to indoctrinate them into the religion. Though Swift’s camp has not confirmed that she and Moss have hung out privately, the church reportedly views this as a win since Swift publicly praised Moss, and they see this as positive press for a member of their organization.

“Now that Elisabeth has made a connection with Taylor, it will be her job to get Taylor to trust her and slowly sell her on the benefits of Scientology,” Radar’s source added.

Moss is just one of many famous faces that have joined the Church of Scientology. John Travolta and Tom Cruise have been linked to the religious sect for years, and as the Inquisitr previously shared, Travolta opened up about how the church lifted up the family emotionally when their son, Jett, died following complications from a seizure. Travolta sang the praises of Scientology, saying the family could have never survived the difficult time without the support of the church.

Aside from Moss, other younger celebrities have been linked to the church, including Danny Masterson, Laura Prepon, Ben Foster, and Veronica Mars alum Jason Dohring.