‘Vanderpump Rules’ Brittany Cartwright Shows Off Much Lighter Hair On Instagram Ahead Of Jax Taylor Wedding

Brittany Cartwright got all dolled up for something special.

Brittany Cartwright continues to lighten her hair ahead of her summer 2019 wedding.

On Instagram over the weekend, the Vanderpump Rules star shared a number of brief video clips of her and her glam team at her Los Angeles apartment before sharing a stunning photo with her fans and followers a short time later with the caption “pink.”

In the image, Cartwright was showing off her lighter hair and light pink makeup, including eyeshadow and lipstick.

As Vanderpump Rules fans well know, Cartwright and Taylor have been planning for their summer wedding for nearly a year and have been chronicled much of the planning process for the currently airing seventh season of the show.

As for whether or not the wedding would be featured on Vanderpump Rules, or on her and Jax Taylor’s spinoff series Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, that has not yet confirmed. That said, if fans were given inside access to their engagement, which took place in Malibu, California, last June, and the preparations that followed, it seems safe to assume that fans will be seeing plenty of Cartwright and Taylor’s big day.

While an exact date for Cartwright and Taylor’s wedding has not yet been officially confirmed, the couple has revealed that they will be getting married this summer at The Kentucky Castle, which is close to where Cartwright grew up.

Below is the photo shared by Brittany Cartwright over the weekend.

During an interview with E! News at the end of last year, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were asked if they had plans to share their upcoming wedding with their fans and followers on Vanderpump Rules or Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky.

“It’s so funny you ask this because we’ve been back and forth about it. Everyday it changes because it’s such a special day and I want it to be perfect. I know things aren’t perfect all the time I just want it to be perfect, more for her than for me. I just want it to go smoothly,” Taylor explained.

“We talk about it but I don’t know,” he added.

As for Cartwright, she seemed certain her wedding would air on Bravo TV.

“It probably will be,” she interjected. “We’re hoping to get picked up again, we don’t know, but that has to happen first.”

To see more of Brittany Cartwright and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.