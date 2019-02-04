Tom Brady’s Wife Gisele Bundchen Congratulates Patriots On Super Bowl Win In Sweet Instagram Post

After the Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII win on Sunday evening, Tom Brady’s family stormed the field to celebrate with their favorite player. On Monday, Brady’s wife Gisele Bundchen took a minute to publicly congratulate the team and praise her husband on Instagram, sharing a photo of her family amid the post-game chaos.

The photo, which appeared on the Brazilian model’s Instagram feed, showed Brady kneeling down to see eye-to-eye with the couple’s son, Benjamin Rein, 9. Brady and Bundchen’s daughter, Vivian Lake, 6, and Brady’s son with ex Bridget Moynahan, 11-year-old John “Jack’ Edward Thomas, stood in the center of a crowd of fans. Bundchen leaned over her son to gently hold Brady’s face as he smiled up at her.

“What a special night,” Bundchen captioned the photo. “Congratulations Patriots! Congratulations my love! Your tireless commitment, discipline and hard work never seizes [sic] to amaze me. We love you!”

The photo currently has over 522,000 likes and over 2,500 comments. Many fans wrote their own congratulations for the quarterback. Others commented on how loving his family is.

“Y’all are goals! It’s cute to see a couple that always each other’s back. Wishing y’all so much more happiness to come,” one user wrote.

“To work together so hard with so much discipline to be spectacular inside and out….i can’t imagine the pride for each other at moments like this,” another said.

The game ended up being the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in history with a final score of 13-3 against the Los Angeles Rams, but it was still a big win for the Patriots in Bundchen’s book. She and the children rushed to see Brady on the field after the game, with Vivian jumping in her father’s arms and Bundchen planting a kiss on her husband’s lips, E! News reported. Vivian and Jack later joined their father on the podium to accept the Super Bowl trophy.

Bundchen showed her support for Brady even before the game began, sharing a photo on Instagram of herself leaning on Brady’s back and smiling into the camera, writing, “I got your back!”

The model also shared a photo of Vivian rocking an oversized Patriots jersey with her father’s number, 12, on the back.

Brady gave some love back to his family on screen after the game, telling CBS’s Jim Nantz that he can’t wait to celebrate with his wife and kids.

“I couldn’t do it without their support. It’s just been a great year. I’m so happy for my teammates. This is a dream come true for all of us,” Brady said in an interview while Vivian sat on his hip, as the Inquisitr previously reported.