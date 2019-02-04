Soap Stars Share Memories In The Wake Of Kristoff St. John’s Death

In the wake of the devastating news of The Young and the Restless star Kristoff St. John’s death, the actor’s co-stars and other soap opera actors reacted by sharing condolences and memories of him on social media.

The actor’s Y&R co-star, Alice Hunter, who portrays Kerry, expressed her condolences on Twitter.

“My heart is with the family and loved ones of Kristoff St. John. Sending you strength and healing. May he be met with the comforting arms of his beloved son and may their gentle souls rest together for eternity,” Hunter wrote in a heartfelt message.

Former Days of Our Life actress, Marci Miller who portrayed Abby expressed her gratitude at how encouraging St. John had been to her as a daytime newcomer. She wrote, “I met Kristoff St John and walked away encouraged by how generous and kind he was to me, a newcomer in Soaps. I can’t imagine the heaviness those close to him are experiencing. Grateful for his work and all the ways he shared his heart with us through it.”

Days of Our Lifes actress Linsey Godfrey (Sarah Horton) took to Twitter to share her heartache.

“I’m so sad to hear this news. I had the pleasure of working across the hall from him for years. He was such a truly lovely and kind person. I have no words. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. What a true loss.”

Godfrey also portrayed Caroline Spencer on both The Bold and the Beautiful, with a 2014 crossover to The Young and the Restless from 2012 through 2018.

Actress Vivica A. Fox revealed that she got her start in acting with St. John both Generations and Y&R. She also said that the two recently went on a Christmas cruise together. With a heavy heart, Fox wrote, in part, “Kristoff I will soo miss u my brotha! U were a true gentleman 4sho! #GONETOSOON #RESTINPARADISE my friend! #Blessed#Respect.” Alongside her caption, the actress also shared a picture of herself with St. John and the two looked so incredibly young.

General Hospital actress Laura Wright (Carly Corinthos) also tweeted a tribute to the soap vet, posting a picture of an introspective St. John captioned simply “RIP,” with a heart and prayer emoji.

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown also expressed her grief on the popular social media platform. In 2016, Brown appeared in three episodes of Y&R as Lois Thompson.

“No!!! This news has truly broken my heart. Kristoff was pure & so kind. I will never forget how wonderful he was to me and everyone else he came into contact with. He was just a good, good man,” she tweeted.

The Bold and the Beautiful actor Jacob Young (Rick Forrester) expressed his condolences on Instagram with a photo of St. John hugging him. In part, Young’s caption reads, “Kristoff, you were such a loving, caring beautiful soul. You always had a smile and kind word to say. You were such a light…. The world truly lost one of its finest.”

Author and TV personality Omarosa tweeted a picture of the actor alongside the Y&R logo and wrote, “RIP @kristoffstjohn1 Dear friend and such a kind person! #devastated.”

Film and TV critic Candice Frederick remembered the actor, tweeting that “one of my fondest memories of The Young and the Restless was watching a black couple’s (played by Victoria Rowell and Kristoff St. John) storylines. I was HOOKED.”

Robinne Lee, actor and producer, summed up the feelings of many who remembered the actor this morning. She tweeted that the “Kristoff St. John news might be a little too much for me today.”

“Sometimes there are no words. None.”

Actor Stan Shaw posted a beautiful tribute to St. John, who portrayed his grandson on Roots 2. He called the late actor a “beautiful soul” which is absolutely fitting for the man St. John was in life.

This Breaks my Heart: "Young and the Restless" Star Kristoff St. John Sadly Found Dead.

Kristoff played my Grandson on Roots2, I love this kid. He was a wonder kid, a great actor and an awesome man. I'd spoken with him recently. I'm just devastated! #RIP Beautiful soul, miss you! pic.twitter.com/Vevsvqq38f — Stan Shaw (@StanShaw1) February 4, 2019

The Inquisitr reported earlier that St. John was found dead at the age of 52 in his home in the San Fernando Valley. While authorities do not believe foul play caused the actor’s death, they haven’t released an official cause of death at this time. Since his son Julian St. John’s suicide in November 2014, the actor who portrayed Neil Winters on Y&R since 1991, has struggled. In 2017, Kristoff threatened to kill himself on the anniversary of his son’s death, and he received treatment after the incident.

Since his 2017 troubles, St. John has been in and out of the storyline as Neil while he took a few extended breaks to recover. The actor left two surviving children – Paris St. John, his daughter with his first ex-wife, boxer Mia St. John, and Lola St. John, his daughter with his second ex-wife, Allana Nadal. In September 2018, St. John got engaged to Russian model Kseniya Mikhaleva.

News of St. John’s passing continues to rock the world of daytime television.