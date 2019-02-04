Adam Levine Thanks The Universe After Maroon 5’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Maroon 5 frontman says he put a lot of thought into the band's performance on the NFL's iconic stage.

Adam Levine is feeling the love after his performance at the Superbowl LIII halftime show. The Maroon 5 frontman posted a message of thanks to fans—and the universe!—after the band’s highly publicized performance at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday night.

Levine and his band kicked off the halftime show with the Maroon 5 hits “Harder to Breathe” and “This Love” before being joined onstage by rapper Travis Scott and Outkast’s Big Boi for the songs “Sicko Mode,” “The Way You Move,” “Moves Like Jagger,” and more.

Reactions to Maroon 5’s performance were mixed at best, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, but Levine chose to focus on the positive in his message to fans after the performance. After the Super Bowl halftime show, Adam Levine took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message to fans alongside an image of the “One Love” light display that was featured during Maroon 5’s performance.

In the caption, Levine revealed that when Maroon 5 accepted the responsibility to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, he took out a pen and just began to write some words of inspiration. Levine added that some of the words that came to him made their way onto the lanterns that flew during the halftime show.

Levine also thanked the universe for “this historic opportunity to play on the world’s biggest stage,” and he thanked Maroon 5 fans for making the band’s dreams possible. The 39-year-old The Voice coach even gave a shout-out to the band’s critics for “always pushing us to do better.”

Adam Levine went on to list the more than 30 words that inspired Maroon’s 5 performance, including “forgive,” “enlighten,” “unify,” and “love.” You can see Adam Levine’s post below.

Ahead of the Super Bowl halftime show, Adam Levine and Maroon 5 faced backlash as other artists refused to work with the NFL over its treatment of free agent Colin Kaepernick and his “take a knee” protest. According to Fox News, Levine said he expected the backlash but explained that no one “put more thought and love into this” than he did. The Maroon 5 singer said he spoke to many people before agreeing to the controversial performance and in the end, he “silenced all the noise and listened to” himself.

Maroon 5 also joined the NFL and Interscope Records to make a $500,000 contribution to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America ahead of their Super Bowl headlining performance, according to People.

You can see Adam Levine and Maroon 5 performing during the Super Bowl LIII halftime show in the video below.