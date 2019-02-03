Kylie Jenner Hints That She May Be Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Kylie Jenner is hinting that she may be ready for a second child. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shocked fans this weekend when she posted about having another baby with boyfriend, Travis Scott, on social media.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself showing off some major PDA with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott.

In the photo, Kylie is seen sporting an all black ensemble as she sits behind her man and wraps her arms around him. Jenner’s long, dark hair is parted down the middle and worn in an Ariana Grande-style high ponytail. She sports gold earrings, and has a black handbag sitting next to her.

Meanwhile, Travis also wears all-black, as she grabs Kylie’s hand in the sweet photograph. The rapper is wearing a gold watch on his left wrist as she snuggles up to his makeup mogul girlfriend.

In the caption of the photo, Jenner asks about baby No. 2, not revealing whether or not she is already pregnant, or if she and Scott are considering having another child in the near future.

Of course, Kylie’s fans went wild, with most of them revealing that she and Travis should, in fact, have another baby, giving their daughter, Stormi Webster, a younger sibling.

As many fans already know, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed baby Stormi last February, and recently celebrated the little girl’s first birthday with a family party. The couple have seemingly grown close in the year since their little girl was born, and are obviously considering giving Stormi a brother or sister to love.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie and Travis have been dodging rumors that they are already married. The pair often refer to one another has “hubby” and “wifey,” and Scott recently spoke out about how she needs Kylie in his life to function.

The rapper also stated that he would marry the reality TV star “soon,” and that he was working on figuring out an over-the-top way to propose to the mother of his child.

People Magazine reports that Jenner and Scott are in a good place, and talking marriage, which will likely happen in the very near future.

“Travis and Kylie are looking to get married soon,” a source tells the outlet, adding that Jenner is “taking marriage at a more cautious pace after seeing her sisters’ past relationships fail.”

“Things are in a great place with Travis. They’re always together and just really happy,” the insider says.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner’s life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season later this year.