‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Nick Searches For Answers

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly preview video for the week of February 4 through 8 brings a renewed fight for family and love in Genoa City as Nick searches for answers to who hid in the wall at Newman Ranch, Abby fights for her upcoming marriage, and Summer fights for her ex.

Somehow Summer (Hunter King) manages to get Kyle (Michael Mealor) sitting down at a table with her. Summer mentions how her lips always get her into trouble, and Kyle smiles. Then later on in the week, at Crimson Lights, the duo is sitting down for coffee, and Summer asks Kyle if they’re going to have a friendship where he can look, but he can’t touch.

Of course, Summer has made no bones about her desire to get Kyle back since she’s returned to Genoa City. Summer feels she’s the woman for Kyle, and she’s determined to get him to break up with Lola (Sasha Calle.) Inquisitr reported that she will enlist Fen’s (Zack Tinker) help to break up the couple so she can enjoy Kyle for herself. Speaking of Lola, she remains focused on getting the new restaurant ready for its swiftly approaching opening.

Meanwhile, after her flowers and apology, Abby (Melissa Ordway) meets her future sister-in-law Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) for drinks to move forward in hopes of family harmony. While the event begins on a reasonable note, Abby finally tires of Mia’s snarkiness. Ever since Arturo (Jason Canela) proposed to Abby at Mia and Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) vow renewal, Mia has pouted.

Today on #YR, Victor is targeted for revenge. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/OJPEjFBPDJ pic.twitter.com/B0rGy4nQcR — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 1, 2019

However, now Abby realizes it’s about way more than Mia being mad that Arturo upstages Mia’s big day. With that in mind, Abby reminds Mia to keep her and Arturo’s past relationship in high school where it belongs. Unfortunately for the newly engaged couple, it does not seem like Mia is willing to do that even though she and Rey are in a good place. Mia wants both brothers for herself.

Finally, Nick (Joshua Morrow) is determined to find out who has been inside the Newman Ranch terrorizing Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and playing with Katie. Billy (Joshua Morrow) helps Nick tear down the wall where they discover a setup that indicates extensive surveillance of the household. Nick declares that whoever hid in the walls needs to be stopped as soon as possible, and perhaps Billy and Nick will end up working together to figure the whole thing out. After all, the family is the most important thing.