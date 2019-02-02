Prince Harry Is Making Sure Meghan Doesn’t Work Too Hard Ahead Of Birth, Says Royal Source

Prince Harry is reportedly being very protective over his wife, Meghan Markle, as they prepare to welcome their first baby into the world. A source told Us Weekly that Harry is keeping a watchful eye over Meghan’s schedule to ensure that she does not work too hard ahead of the birth.

“He’s keeping an eye on her to ensure she doesn’t overwork because she’s not the best at knowing when to put the brakes on — that’ll be Harry’s job,” the insider said. “He’ll make sure she’s not doing too much as they enter the final weeks.”

But Harry and his wife may have some disagreements about how much is “too much.” Vanity Fair reports that Meghan has told her staff that she plans to work as close to her due date as possible.

She has developed a reputation for being a hard worker. As Vanity Fair notes, she reportedly gets up every day at 4: 30 a.m. and does yoga. By 5 a.m, she’s already sending emails to the staff, according to the article.

The royal couple has started 2019 with a string of engagements. Meghan has visited each of her new patronages: The National Theatre, The Association of Commonwealth Universities, Smartworks, and the animal welfare charity Mayhew. She and Harry also made a few other public appearances — one to Birkenhead and another to Bristol. They even had a “date night ” at a Cirque du Soleil performance at Royal Albert Hall. Proceeds from the show went to Prince Harry’s charity, Sentebale.

The @EmpireFightingC charity supports children who are failing at school and in danger of drifting into a life of unemployment or even crime, and helps them turn their lives around. #RoyalVisitBristol pic.twitter.com/9hPGnR2KFs — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 1, 2019

During the trip to Birkenhead, Meghan let it slip that she is due in late April or early May. She also revealed that she and Harry don’t know what the sex of their baby will be.

The royals are also preparing to move to their “forever home,” Frogmore cottage on Windsor Estate. It’s a location that’s sure to have a lot of emotional significance for them since it’s very close to where they got married. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the renovations on the building are expected to cost $4 million. The majority of that bill will be covered by the British taxpayer through the Sovereign Grant. Harry and Meghan are expected to pay for the fittings and fixtures.

The Telegraph reports that there’s an expectation that Meghan is expected to give birth at the Lindo Wing, the private maternity suite at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington. It’s the same hospital where Kate gave birth to all three of her children. It’s also the place where Harry and his brother, William were born. According to the Telegraph, the staff at the Lindo Wing have been ordered not to take leave around late April. Both Princess Diana and Duchess Kate presented their babies to the press outside of the hospital, but we’ll have to wait and see whether Meghan follows that tradition.