Charlie Sheen Cuts Sale Price Of Amazing Beverly Hills Bachelor Pad

The photos show an incredible house that could be yours for the price of $8.4 million.

Actor Charlie Sheen’s multi-million-dollar bachelor pad has been on the market for almost a year and was originally listed at $10 million. He’s since dropped the price by approximately $1.5 million to an asking price of $8,488,888, and a quick peek at the lavish property shows just how gorgeous it is.

According to Page Six, Sheen purchased the Mediterranean-style mansion in 2006 for $7.2 million. When no one expressed interest in buying the palatial place, he tried to lease out his impressive home for $43,000 per month. There were a few interested parties, but no one who wanted to stick around for the long haul.

The 8,628-square-foot house features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and two beautiful, tranquil pools in the backyard that are surrounded by artificial turf, green trees, and lush vegetation. The clubhouse cabana sports a wraparound bar, an outdoor cooking area, and an 80-inch flat-screen TV.

The master suite has a dumbwaiter for ease of access to snacks from the kitchen. There’s a screening room, and on the lower level is a fireplace with a sitting area, a jukebox, and a pool table. This area has a walkout exit to the backyard with other rooms off to the sides.

Charlie Sheen cuts $1.5M from price of Beverly Hills bachelor pad https://t.co/w2fGOva7qY pic.twitter.com/cVHNSIIehQ — Page Six (@PageSix) February 1, 2019

What could be considered a very fancy “man cave” features a wet bar, neon signs, leather furniture, and a cigarette machine. One bedroom is colored in hues of cream, tan, and black. Another bedroom is blue with cream accents, and celestial stars dot the ceiling as brightly colored planets hang down.

Another bedroom boasts a big, beautiful four-post bed constructed of solid dark wood with leather furniture accents. The kitchen is stunning with gorgeous dark wood cabinetry and marble counter tops, with a cream-and-tan color scheme. There are top-of-the-line, state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances.

The dining area has a huge wooden table that seats eight. A wrought iron chandelier hangs down over it as a circular mirror and tapestry on opposite walls. A quaint balcony overlooks the dining area and the entryway is flanked by columns. The exterior has a brick driveway with multiple garage bays and an abundance of palm trees. A view highlighting the back of the house is breathtaking, showing lots of windows letting in natural lighting.

Page Six reports that Sheen’s neighbors in Mulholland Estates include Kendall Jenner, DJ Khaled, Vanna White, and Christina Aguilera. At one point, Sheen actually owned two other homes within this exclusive gated development.