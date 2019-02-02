Apple Might Bring Dark Mode To iOS 13

Every year Apple releases new iPhones along with updated versions of its mobile operating system, iOS, and every year countless Apple fans are disappointed at the realization that the company has neglected to include a dark mode option. However, that disappointment might soon be a thing of the past. It’s being rumored that Apple might finally be adding the highly anticipated system-wide dark mode to its upcoming iOS 13 release, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The report, which was written by analyst Mark Gurman, states that “Apple’s next operating system update, iOS 13, will include a dark mode option for easier nighttime viewing.” It’s believed that the dark mode will be system-wide, much like the dark mode currently available on Apple’s laptops running macOS Mojave. Apple fans have been requesting a dark mode on their iPhones for years and have even previously turned to customization tweaks, which are only available on jailbroken devices. One of the most popular night mode jailbreak tweaks available is Eclipse, which was optimized for iOS 11 in January 2018, according to a report from iDownloadBlog. But since there isn’t currently a jailbreak for the latest version of iOS 12, Apple’s own dark mode would definitely make a lot of fans happy.

Popular tech YouTuber EverythingApplePro recently made a video featuring a high-quality mockup of what the implementation of Apple’s dark mode could possibly look like. A dark mode on the OLED displays of the newer iPhones could be beneficial in the long run by possibly improving the battery performance of the device since darker pixels consume less power on OLED displays.

The mockup also features an interesting idea of how Apple could possibly be planning to implement its new three-camera feature that will likely be seen on the 2019 iPhone lineup, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. Apple reportedly won’t be redesigning the phones until the release of its 2020 devices.

As for iOS 13, based on Apple’s track record, the updated software will be previewed later this year and dark mode won’t be the only major update. It’s being reported that CarPlay improvements are currently in the works and there is also the possibility of a new iPad home screen. There have also been rumors about a fully redesigned home screen for the iPhone but these have yet to be confirmed.

Many of the updates that will be featured in iOS 13 were actually intended for iOS 12, but Apple reportedly delayed the major updates to focus on performance improvements instead. But while iOS 12 is arguably better and more stable than iOS 11, there are still several major bugs. Most recently, an eavesdropping FaceTime bug was discovered and the company is now working to correct the issue with a new update slated for next week, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.