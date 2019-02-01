Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable New Photos Of Baby Stormi For Her First Birthday

Today is a very important day for the Kardashian-Jenner clan — baby Stormi’s first birthday! There will without a doubt be a glamorous party to commemorate the momentous day. Yet for now, members of the famous family are taking to social media to send well wishes to one of their youngest, including Stormi’s mom Kylie Jenner, who shared an adorable set of never-before-seen photos to her Instagram account in celebration of her little girl.

In the touching new post, the 21-year-old beauty mogul gushed over her “angel on earth” with a sweet message and series of 10 photos and videos of her now 1-year-old daughter. The first photo of the post captures the daughter of Kylie and Travis Scott wearing a pair of red furry ears on top of her head and baring a huge grin as she hugs a wall full of teddy bears. The next photo shows Stormi sporting a pair of oversized, glittery sunglasses — likely belonging to her mother — while supporting her dad with a baby-sized Astroworld T-shirt.

Kylie also shared a few short clips of baby Stormi, one of which captures another huge moment in her life — learning how to walk. The adorable video shows the reality TV star sitting on the floor, while her beau Travis stands just a few feet across from her. Kylie sets her daughter up square on her feet, and Stormi proceeds to make the short trek over to her dad without any help. The young mother was certainly proud of her daughter’s feat, cheering and clapping for her before Stormi made the trip back into her mom’s arms.

The celebratory post concluded with a photo of an adorable daddy-daughter moment of Travis hugging Stormi, and a sweet message from Kylie to her daughter.

“My love grows for you a thousand miles a minute,” Kylie wrote. “Everyday with you is the best day of my life.”

Kylie’s 125 million Instagram followers went wild for her daughter’s beautiful birthday post, which accrued nearly 4 million likes in less than two hours of going live. Thousands flocked to the comment section as well to offer their well-wishes to the birthday girl.

“Happy birthday, she is so beautiful, God bless her,” one follower wrote, while another noted that Kylie gave birth to “legitimately the cutest baby ever.”

Other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan got in on the birthday love for Stormi as well, including her aunt Kim Kardashian, who shared a sweet photo of her niece with her youngest daughter Chicago, who is just a few weeks older than her, to commemorate the special day.

“Happy birthday to the sweetest baby girl Stormi! We love you so much,” Kim wrote in her post.