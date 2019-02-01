Watch South Africa Vs Pakistan Cricket Live Stream: 1st T20 Start Time, Preview, Watch Series Opener Online

After a disappointing loss in a five-game ODI series, Pakistan now fields the world's top-ranked T20 cricket team for a three-match set against South Africa.

After suffering a three-Test match whitewash to open their tour of South Africa, followed by a disappointing 3-2 defeat in the subsequent one day international series, Pakistan wipes the slate clean as it fields the ICC world’s top-ranked cricket team in the T20 short format of the game. The two countries open a three-game T20 international series with a match that will live stream from Cape Town.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the opening T20 match of the three-game series between South Africa and Pakistan, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 6 p.m. South Africa Standard Time on Friday, February 1, at PPC Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa.

In Pakistan, that start time will be 9 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time, while in India the match gets underway at 9:30 p.m. India Standard Time. In the United States, fans can live stream the match over brunch or breakfast, starting at 11 a.m. ET, 8 a.m. PT, In the United Kingdom, that start time will be 4 p.m. GMT.

As badly as Pakistan has struggled in the five-day and 50-overs formats of cricket in the past year, the Men in Green have dominated when it comes to the compact, 20-overs version of the game, winning 17 of 19 matches in 2018, including their last 12 in a row in bilateral series, according to ESPN stats. They have blown away, in succession, reigning T20 world champions West Indies, Scotland, Zimbabwe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Pakistan also won a tri-series over Australia and Zimbabwe in the United Arab Emirates, compiling a 4-1 record on the way to victory, per Cricinfo.

The Proteas, on the other hand, have won just nine of their last 16 T20 international matches, according to Cricinfo. With the Cricket World Cup, which is played the ODI format, just four months away, South Africa seems unlikely to place much emphasis on the three-match T20 series.

Mohammad Amir of Pakistan returns to T20 action for the first time in seven months on Friday. Clint Hughes / Getty Images

In South Africa, the T20 International series-opening South Africa vs. Pakistan clash will live stream via SuperSport.

The Pakistan Television Corporation, the country’s state-owned TV network, will carry the high-powered South Africa vs. Pakistan T20 match live on PTV Sports — and will make a free live stream of the crucial match available as well. Fans should be aware that PTV Sports’ live stream will be viewable only by fans inside of Pakistan. PTV also often makes a live stream available on the PTV Sports Official YouTube channel.

Fans in India who want to live stream the T20 International series should visit Sony Six.

In the United Kingdom, the short-form cricket match will live stream via Sky Sports Now TV. And to watch a live stream of the first South Africa vs. Pakistan T20 meeting of the trilogy in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the crucial match. A credit card will be required, but if the Sling package is canceled prior to the end of the seven-day period, no charges will be incurred.