Royal Family Official Twitter Account Posts Strange Tweets Prompting Fans To Ask If The Account Was Hacked

Royal fans questioned whether someone had been drinking or if the account had been hacked.

The royal family’s official Twitter account is usually filled with royal announcements and official updates pertaining to family members. It is highly unlikely that the account will ever post about the peculiarities of fungi or questions about plumbing. However, that is precisely what happened recently and it prompted fans to ask if the official tweeter had been drinking or, alternatively, if the account had been hacked.

It turns out that both suggestions were wrong.

As Woman and Home pointed out, there was a flurry of strange tweets from the royal family’s official Twitter account recently.

“By what physiological peculiarities do Fungi differ from other plants?” was the first tweet that made fans wonder what was going on.

Some fans were worried that whoever was in charge of the royal account had been drinking. Others offered a more logical solution: the account had been hacked.

Another tweet quickly followed.

“A cistern is fitted with three pipes, one of which will fill it in 48 minutes, the other in an hour, and the third in half an hour,” the tweet read. “How long will it take to fill the cistern when all three pipes are open together?”

While many fans of the royal family’s official Twitter account made the assumption that the account was hacked and hung around to see how long the situation would take to be noticed, others offered some practical advice for the second tweet.

And then there was the not so practical advice.

Then, a third tweet then arrived.

“How many redundant letters are there in the English Alphabet? What would be the ideal of a perfect alphabet, and how far does the English Alphabet fall short of that ideal?”

While these tweets are quite peculiar and not at all the usual things posted by the royal Twitter account, there is actually a reason for the strange posts. And this reason doesn’t actually include a drunk tweeter or someone hacking the official account.

Instead, all fans had to do was read the Twitter post prior to the one about fungi.

“In 1869 nine pioneering women sat the first examination at @UoLondon,” this tweet read.

“Here are some of the questions they were asked…”

So, those three strange questions were actually questions which were legitimately asked of women in 1869 as they sat their first examination at the University of London.

The Princess Royal, Chancellor of the University of London, last night hosted the closing event of a yearlong series of celebrations and activities to mark 150 years of women in higher education.

The tweets were actually related to the recent visit by Princess Anne to help celebrate 150 years of women in higher education. Which means Princess Anne was the one behind the obscure tweets that had royal watchers questioning what was going on.

“Education has never been more relevant or necessary to advance knowledge and I am delighted to celebrate the role that women have played in that advancement over the last 150 years,” Princess Anne’s said during her presentation, according to Women and Home.