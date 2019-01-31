Is Kailyn Lowry Dating Another Woman? She Hints At A New Romance Following Chris Lopez Rumors

Kailyn Lowry may have her sights set on another woman after a failed attempt at reuniting with Chris Lopez.

Kailyn Lowry may have taken interest in someone new but according to a report, that person likely isn’t a man. Instead, the Teen Mom 2 star is rumored to be eyeing up another woman.

According to a new report, speculation into a new romance began on Twitter earlier this week when Lowry hinted that things between her and her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez, had soured.

“Chase the girl who doesn’t care at all, and hurt the one who does,” Lowry tweeted.

“Bd #3 don’t want you,” a fan replied.

However, according to Lowry, her cryptic Twitter post had nothing to do with Lopez, and she shared those sentiments with fans. Unfortunately, that only led to more suspicion over who it was who she was talking about in her message.

“Oh no a 4th BD is on the horizon,” one person pondered.

“I guess,” Lowry replied. “If my 4th baby dad is a girl.”

As Teen Mom 2 fans well know, Lowry has dated both men and women in the past and according to a report from Hollywood Life, there is some truth to the possibility of the reality star welcoming her fourth child with another woman at some point in the future.

“Kailyn has been with girls before so there’s some truth to it,” their source said.

Lowry was most recently involved with another woman at the end of 2017 when she briefly dated Dominique Potter. At the time, Lowry said things between them turned from friendly to romantic after she welcomed her third son, Lux Russell, in August 2017.

Although things between Lowry and Potter appeared to be going well, their relationship ultimately came to an end and when an episode featuring their romance aired months later on Teen Mom 2, Lowry expressed her thoughts about the way things ended on Twitter.

“Dom & I dating – I wasn’t trying to deny her or a relationship. & we had fun while it lasted but things didn’t work out. I’ve learned a lot over the years and wanted to keep things private & off the show but i don’t think i really handled it properly,” she admitted.

During an interview earlier this month, Kailyn Lowry appeared to be hopeful that she and Chris Lopez would be able to make their relationship work.

“Chris and I are always together even when we’re not together. If that makes any sense,” she said on Us Weekly‘s podcast. “Don’t be surprised if you see a wedding in the tabloids the next month!”

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 9 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.