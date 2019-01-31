‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Joins MTV’s New Dating Show ‘Game Of Clones’

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is set to join MTV’s latest dating show, Game of Clones, along with other reality stars like Pauly D and Cara Maria Sorbello.

According to a January 31 report by People Magazine, Kailyn Lowry has signed on in hopes of finding love with a celebrity lookalike. Game of Clones will feature reality stars like Lowry as they go on dates with regular people who resemble stars such as Megan Fox or Jason Momoa.

The Teen Mom 2 star will be joined by Jersey Shore personality Pauly D as well as many members of The Challenge, including Cara Maria Sorbello, Kam Williams, Leroy Garrett, Nicole Zanatta, and Derrick Henry, and will be matched with seven clones who resemble their celebrity crushes.

The contestants will undergo compatibility tests, head out on dates, and more as they try to look beyond the physical qualities of the celebrity doppelgangers and figure out who their perfect match could be.

As many fans know, Kailyn has had a complicated love life. She and her high school sweetheart Jo Rivera welcomed their son Isaac when they were just teenagers. The pair tried to stay together, but were not well suited for one another, eventually breaking up.

Teen Mom 2 fans then watched as Kailyn Lowry moved on to Javi Marroquin. The pair’s relationship escalated quickly, and the reality star was in her third trimester of pregnancy with son Lincoln when the couple tied the knot.

However, the marriage didn’t last long. The couple eventually admitted to cheating and other drama in their relationship and filed for divorce. Before the divorce was final, Kail announced that she was expecting her third child, but kept the father of the baby a secret.

Finally, Lowry revealed that her third baby daddy was her friend-turned-fling Chris Lopez. The couple welcomed a baby boy together, Lux, despite a ton of drama in their relationship, including cheating and abuse allegations.

Lowry later revealed that Lopez went several months without seeing his son, but that things have gotten much better in their current co-parenting relationship. The pair even hosted a joint birthday party for their little boy last summer and have been posting on social media with one another as rumors that they may be dating again have heated up.

Fans can see Kailyn Lowry on new episodes of Teen Mom 2, which air Monday nights on MTV, or on Game of Clones, which premieres on February 21 at 9 p.m. on the network.