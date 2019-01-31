Heidi Klum Shares Sweet Bedroom Snap Alongside Fiance Tom Kaulitz

The model shared a shot of her 'home office' on social media.

Heidi Klum decided to work from home on Thursday, in a decidedly unconventional setting. The supermodel and judge on America’s Got Talent proved that she can get business done — even without getting out of bed — in her latest Instagram post.

The image shows Klum curled up in a bed with a massive cushioned headboard. Klum, who said she was working from home in the caption, keeps things casual for the cut shot. Her long blond hair hangs around her face in loose waves, and she has a pair of large black-rimmed glasses on — as well as a striped top. The rest of her ensemble is hidden by the computer on her lap, one which is decorated with a cute elephant sticker.

But despite her claims to be hard at work, Klum’s focus isn’t on her computer — it’s on who’s keeping her company in bed. Beside her lays her fiance, Tokio Hotel musician Tom Kaulitz. Klum is turned towards him with a tremendous grin on her face, her laptop all but forgotten. Kaulitz, surrounded by pillows, wears a t-shirt and smiles at the camera. He, too, has a laptop in front of him, indicating that in between pictures the two are keeping busy.

Klum’s Instagram Story gives an even more intimate look at the couple’s makeshift office. Clearly taken from the same spot in bed where they posed for the first picture, Klum gives her 5.8 million followers a glimpse at her perspective. It includes open white doors leading out onto a deck, from where viewers can spy palm trees and other tropical flora. Klum described the image simply as “emails and rain” in pink lettering, going so far as to dot the story with blue droplets to indicate the weather conditions outside.

Despite taking a day to curl up in bed with her fiance, Klum has been keeping busy. She’s been hard at work promoting Germany’s Next Top Model, which she is the proud host of. Klum has been sharing sneak peeks at the new season on social media, including plenty of shots that show the supermodel still knows how to work the runway.

Klum also knows how to have fun on the job, as shown in a recent clip she shared on Instagram. Clad in a sequined gold jumpsuit, the model lays on a giant turntable, complete with a massive record emblazoned with GNTM. Klum strikes a pose as the record rotates, arms at her side and leg carefully bent to show off her phenomenal figure.

The newest cycle of Germany’s Next Top Model is set to air on February 7.