Donald Trump’s Former Pastor Tweeted The President Never Darkened The Church Doors

Recently, President Donald Trump made headlines with a tweet praising Bible Literacy classes in public schools. However, the president’s former pastor replied to the tweet and called into question Trump’s own commitment to Bible study.

In response to Trump’s tweet calling the move to include Bible classes in schools “great,” David Lewicki replied with a tweet. The minister revealed that he served as the president’s pastor at Marble Collegiate Church in New York City for several years in the 2000s, and never one time did the now-president show up at church. Not even once. The president did not come to Bible study or services during the half a decade that Lewicki was part of the congregation’s leadership. Additionally, Lewicki admitted he was not aware of any financial contributions from Trump. Many Christian faiths believe the Bible calls for tithing.

Lewicki followed up his reply with a quote, “‘[h]ypocrisy can afford to be magnificent in its promises, for never intending to go beyond promise, it costs nothing.’ -Edmund Burke”

In the 1960s, according to a Huffington Post report, Trump’s father and the family attended the church when it was led by Rev. Norman Vincent Peale, author of The Power of Positive Thinking. Trump also married his first wife, Ivana Trump, at Marble Collegiate Church.

While some right-wing evangelical Christians voted for Trump and continue to praise him as a Godly man and leader, it appears as if the president’s church and Bible study attendance are spotty, at least according to the church.

I was @realDonaldTrump's pastor for 5 years @MarbleChurch. I assure you, he had the "option" to come to Bible study. He never "opted" in. Nor did he ever actually enter the church doors. Not one time. https://t.co/hf06e6LyRz — David Lewicki (@dlewicki) January 29, 2019

According to an Inquisitr report, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that God wanted Trump to become the leader of the free world. She said, “I think God calls all of us to fill different roles at different times and I think that he wanted Donald Trump to become president. And that’s why he’s there, and I think he has done a tremendous job in supporting a lot of the things that people of faith really care about.”

Currently, the pastor who shot back at Trump’s possible hypocrisy about Bible literacy serves at the North Decatur Presbyterian Church in Georgia. As for the president, his current spiritual advisor is Paula White.

Despite being on the member rolls at New York City’s Marble Collegiate Church, Trump never showed. Not to Bible study ― and not even to a service, according to Pastor David Lewicki. https://t.co/IbfxhMUchl — HuffPost (@HuffPost) January 30, 2019

While Lewicki did not comment on what White and the president discuss regarding Christianity, he did comment on what he would like to see from Trump. After noting that Trump’s demeanor and actions did not appear to be those of a Christ follower, Lewicki told the Christian Post, “I would love to see the evidence of his relationship with God in his words and his deeds and I pray that we will.”