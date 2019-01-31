Priyanka Chopra Slated To Star In ‘Wild Wild Country’ Movie

Newlywed Priyanka Chopra revealed she is working on the development of a new film based on the recent hit Netflix docuseries, Wild Wild Country.

According to Page Six, the actress announced the project during her recent appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

She and a team are currently working on a feature length film based on the story of the Rajneesh cult. Chopra says that the film is being developed around the perspective of the highly influential assistant of the Indian religious guru, Bhagwan Rajneesh (also known as Osho).

The character that Priyanka will be embodying is Ma Anand Sheela. This woman has a very significant plot line in the cult’s story and is credited as the primary reason for the cult being recreated here in America.

Speaking to Ellen, the actress dished that not only is she pairing up with esteemed director Barry Levenstein to make the movie, but she is also planning to both produce and carry the acting credit for the main character for the first time in her youthful career.

The six-part documentary Wild Wild Country is currently streaming on Netflix, but was originally released during the 2017 Sundance film festival where it found immediate acclaim for critics and audiences. The series was released to Netflix months later in March of 2018.

In addition to her upcoming non-fiction project, Priyanka also has a film releasing the beginning of next month called Isn’t it Romantic. The comedy also stars Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth.

.@priyankachopra reveals her mother was upset about her ‘intimate’ wedding https://t.co/IngkSQ5i5j — ETimes (@etimes) January 30, 2019

In addition to her professional life, she’s also been very busy in her personal life. Chopra recently married Nick Jonas back in early December of 2018. The couple were only engaged four months before the big wedding took place.

The young newlyweds said their vows in a beautiful ceremony in Priyanka’s home country of India where her family was in attendance. The pair have had several lavish ceremonies, parties, and vacations to celebrate their recent nuptials.

As the Inquisitr has previously reported, Chopra and Nick have also recently been the target of pregnancy rumors. During that same appearance with Ellen, the actress also took the time to make it clear she was not currently expecting a child with her new husband.

The lovebirds were the guests of honor at yet another wedding reception party this time in Charlotte, North Carolina recently. The event took place at a local restaurant called Nellie’s Southern Kitchen which is owned and operated by the Groom’s immediate family.

The event was much more low-key than previous soiree’s and the couple were dressed much more conservatively. Priyanka wore a knee length white dress while her new husband opted for a comfortable hunter green button up.