‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ben Spins Out Of Control, Hope Raises Eyebrows Over Relationship With Ted

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that the drama is heating up as the week rolls on in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans will see some major conflict, suspicions arise, and even some romance during Thursday afternoon’s episode.

Viewers will watch as Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) starts to spin out of control when he can’t get in touch with Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal). Fans had been hoping that the pair would be the next big couple on the soap, but right now it looks more like Ben is becoming obsessed with his feelings for Ciara, and he’s terrified of losing her.

The emotional turmoil is not good for Ben, who has a long history of mental illness which has lead him to murder multiple people in Salem. Recently, Ben’s rage was directed at Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan), who began to get fearful when she saw the admitted murderer getting agitated and upset about the current state of his relationship with Ciara.

Meanwhile, Fans will also watch as Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) gets suspicious of Hope Brady’s (Kristian Alfonso) relationship with Ted Laurent (Giles Marini).

Hope and Ted have been spending a lot of time together, and it’s not going unnoticed by Eli, who seems to be looking out for the best interest of his friend, Hope’s husband, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering).

Eli will seemingly get so suspicious that he’ll poke his nose into Hope’s business and question her about the nature of her relationship with Ted, who seems like he could possibly have feelings for the police commissioner.

However, Eli won’t quiz Hope for too long, as he’ll be very busy setting up a romantic surprise for his girlfriend, Lani Price (Sal Stowers). The couple have been through a lot together, and now that they are finally together, Eli won’t let anything come between them again. He’s going to make sure to cultivate the relationship, and make it the best that it can be.

In the latest #DAYS, Leo is horrified when his mother turns up in Salem!https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/lPMdYhVDp8 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 30, 2019

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of Our Lives fans will see Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) run into Leo Stark’s (Greg Rikaart) mother, Diana. The two will have a long talk, and Marlena will eventually ask her to help stop Leo from blackmailing Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) into being married to him.

However, it doesn’t seem that Diana will have much control over Leo, who has claimed to hate his mother in the past.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.