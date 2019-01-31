CBS All Access To Remake Stephen King’s ‘The Stand’ In New TV Series

'The Stand' is an apocalyptic series that follows a group of survivors as they fight against good and evil.

In the current climate of television, remakes of classic movies and TV series are all the rage. Now, CBS All Access has announced it will remake Stephen King’s apocalyptic novel, The Stand.

The Stand tells the story of the world falling after a strain of influenza altered for use in biological warfare escapes a secret laboratory. The vast majority of humankind is wiped out thanks to this deadly virus. However, a small percentage of civilization survives. King tells their stories in The Stand as they fight against good and evil. The good being a 108-year-old lady called Mother Abigail and the bad being a man called Randall Flagg, also known as the Dark Man. Since the novel was released in 1978, it has maintained continued success with many fans rating the book as their all-time Stephen King favorite.

Now, CBS All Acess has decided to take on the King classic, according to Deadline. The network has ordered The Stand to a 10-episode limited event series.

Author Stephen King, who has seen many of his books adapted for television and movies, offered the following statement on the latest adaptation.

“I’m excited and so very pleased that The Stand is going to have a new life on this exciting new platform. The people involved are men and women who know exactly what they’re doing; the scripts are dynamite. The result bids to be something memorable and thrilling. I believe it will take viewers away to a world they hope will never happen.”

Excited for this. Stephen King on new 'The Stand' adaptation: 'The scripts are dynamite. The result bids to be something memorable and thrilling' https://t.co/ucmcYL4ulC — James Hibberd (@JamesHibberd) January 30, 2019

The new television adaptation of The Stand will be headed by Josh Boone (The Fault In Our Stars) and Ben Cavell (SEAL Team creator and executive producer) and developed with CBS Television Studios. The new series will be penned by Boone and Cavell, with Boone also acting as director. Roy Lee, Jimmy Miller, and Richard P. Rubinstein will executive produce The Stand alongside Boone and Cavell. Will Weiske and Miri Yoon are listed as co-executive producers and Owen King will produce the new series.

Boone admits that he is a huge fan of Stephen King’s work and relays his experience of his first reading of The Stand as a 12-year-old.

“I read The Stand under my bed when I was 12, and my Baptist parents burned it in our fireplace upon discovery. Incensed, I stole my Dad’s FedEx account number and mailed King a letter professing my love for his work.”

The author responded by sending a box of his books to Boone, each inscribed with a handwritten note. His parents were so impressed that they lifted their ban on Boone reading King’s books.

This is not the first time The Stand has been developed for television. A miniseries was released in 1994 starring Molly Ringwald, Gary Sinise, and Rob Lowe. Stephen King also made a guest appearance in that series. However, it is unclear if he will reprise the minor role in the CBS adaptation.

While the new project has been in production for some time now with CBS All Access, there is no news on a release date yet.