‘Vikings’ Season 5 Finale: Did Bjorn’s Vision Just Show Which Son Of Ragnar Killed Lagertha?

The Season 5 finale of 'Vikings' ended with a vision of Bjorn holding a bloody sword and a new prophecy from the Seer.

At the end of the Season 5 finale of History Channel’s Vikings, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) had what appeared to be a vision of the future. But, what did it really mean?

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains information about Episode 19 (titled “What Happens in the Cave”) of History Channel’s Vikings Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

As detailed in TV Guide‘s sneak peek into the Season 5 finale of History Channel’s Vikings, Episode 20 was always going to be about the battle for Kattegat. The episode saw Bjorn initially defeated by Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen) but later on was declared victorious after some help from Ivar’s wife, Freydis (Alicia Agneson).

As Bjorn’s mother, Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick), handed him the sword of kings and declared him King Bjorn of Kattegat, Bjorn had a vision of the future. In this vision, he was still seen holding the sword but, this time, it is bloody and everyone behind him is dead. The Seer (John Kavanagh) is also present, proclaiming that Bjorn Ironside will be more famous than his father, Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel). In addition to the Seer, a conversation previously had between Bjorn and Ragnar is shown as they discuss what power really is.

The conversation that Bjorn remembers between himself and his father is fairly self-explanatory. Bjorn has seen how Ivar’s power has corrupted him throughout this season of Vikings. So, this memory is particularly poignant not only because Ragnar is present but because they discuss how power can be the downfall of those who obtain it.

Bernard Walsh / History Channel

As previously pointed out by Vikings creator Michael Hirst to Variety, the Seer was expected to show up again in Vikings even though he died in a previous episode. This vision appears to have been it as the Seer reveals a new prophecy of how Bjorn will become more well-known than his father.

However, it is the vision of Bjorn — almost in tears — holding the bloody sword that has gotten fans interested. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, there have been a few theories on one of the Seer’s other prophecies about which son of Ragnar will kill Lagertha. While Ivar is the son of Ragnar who wants to kill Lagertha, many fans believe this is too obvious a choice. Instead, some fans believed that Magnus (Dean Ridge), a disputed son of Ragnar, could be the one to kill the famous shieldmaiden.

However, there is another fan theory that sees her own son, Bjorn, as the one who finally slays Lagertha. There is no historical evidence to suggest that this happened. But now, fans are concerned after seeing Lagertha hand Bjorn the sword and then, in the next scene, it is shown that Bjorn is holding a bloody sword and with tears in his eyes, suggesting a connection between the two events.

However, fans will just have to tune into Season 6 of Vikings to find out if this fan theory comes true or not.

Vikings will return to History Channel with Season 6. This will be the final season of their hit historical drama series. As yet, no premiere date has been announced.