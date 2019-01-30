‘RHOBH’ Stars Dorit Kemsley And Camille Grammer Address Fight At Andy Cohen’s Baby Shower On Twitter

Find out what they tweeted regarding their drama.

Dorit Kemsley and Camille Grammer were involved in an alleged feud during Andy Cohen’s baby shower and according to the Bravo host, he was forced to shut down the drama himself.

After revealing on his radio show that he was faced with a sight tiff between the two Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars, Erika Girardi said that even after Andy demanded the women save their issues for the Season 9 reunion, they continued to argue.

While the details of their feud is unknown, both women appeared to confirm their baby shower drama on Twitter.

First, Camille shared an article about the comments Andy and Erika made on his Sirius XM show, which was titled, “Andy Cohen Says RHOBH’s Camille Grammer and Dorit Kemsley Got Into a Fight at His Baby Shower.”

A short time later, Dorit responded to Camille’s post by sharing the article with her fans and sharing a statement of her own.

“Like Andy said, ‘Let’s save it for the reunion,'” Dorit wrote.

Although Camille won’t be featured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in a full-time role, she appeared to enjoy plenty of filming sessions with the ladies and during her 2018 wedding to David C. Meyer, the majority of the cast was present.

The ladies also participated in a road trip with each other last October.

Andy Cohen’s baby shower took place over the weekend at The Palm restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, and was hosted by Dorit Kemsley and Camille Grammer’s co-star Kyle Richards.

Days later, Andy confirmed Dorit and Camille’s feud.

“I was walking by Erika earlier and she goes, ‘Get the cameras! Get the cameras!’ Because Dorit and Camille were going at it at the end of the table,” he said, according to a report shared by People magazine on January 29. “I said, ‘Ladies, shut it down. Save it for the reunion!’ And they did seem to shut it down.”

While Erika Girardi did briefly address the issue on Andy’s show, she said she didn’t want to reveal much about the spat because she didn’t want to give anything away.

As fans have likely heard, there were tons of drama between Lisa Vanderpump and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast during production on Season 9 and ultimately, Lisa found herself on the outs with just about all of her co-stars.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 premieres on Tuesday, February 12, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.