Top 10 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Rams Fans

The Los Angeles based Super Bowl team has plenty of celebrity fans, but some may surprise you.

It has been 39 years since the Rams have played in a Super Bowl as a Los Angeles team, so the celebration as they head to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Super Bowl LIII is real.

After the Rams relocated to St. Louis for a two-decade stint starting in 1994, some fans, like Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston, felt it was a betrayal. Cranston is back as a fan—the actor told NFL Network’s Good Morning Football that after “being dumped for another city,” he was “a little standoff-ish at first” but the Rams have won him back, per Daily Caller. But finicky football fan Cranston is not the only star who will be cheering for the Rams as they face off against the New England Patriots for Super Bowl LIII.

Ty Burrell

The Modern Family star hails from Oregon, but his Rams fandom is notorious. According to the Wrap, in 2016 Burrell attended the Rams’ first game upon the team’s return to L.A. despite the fact that he had to leave at halftime to rush to the Emmys. A fan of the team even when they were based in St. Louis, Burrell once invited Rams punter Johnny Hekker and defensive end Robert Quinn to be his guests on the Modern Family set, per Turf Show Times. It was a dream come true for Burrell when the Rams finally went “home” to Los Angeles.

Actor Ty Burrell can't believe we're actually home ???? pic.twitter.com/BaPzZK4TO8 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 14, 2016

Snoop Dogg

The outspoken hip-hop star often attends Rams games outfitted in the team’s fan gear from head to toe. The “Gin and Juice” rapper even performed at halftime when the Rams hosted the Atlanta Falcons in the Wild Card Round.

While CBS Sports points out that Snoop may be the biggest bandwagon fan ever—the West Coast rapper has been a repeat guest at Oakland Raiders and Baltimore Ravens training camps and has also rocked hats or jerseys for the Seahawks, Cowboys, Eagles, Packers, Steelers and, yes Patriots— Snoop is a California native and bona fide Rams fan. Snoop’s history with the Rams includes a 2016 Thanksgiving drive with the team to deliver free turkeys to more than 1,500 families in the Los Angeles area. The rap star also made headlines for his passionate 2016 rant calling for the firing of former Rams coach Jeff Fisher.

Terry Crews

It’s not a huge surprise that the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star is a fan of the Rams since he’s also a former team member. Terry Crews was a linebacker for the Rams for two seasons in the early ’90s and he continues to support the team today in a very vocal way.

Terry Crews killing the @24hourfitness Flex Cam ????https://t.co/BZb682UWs7 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 21, 2016

Ryan Seacrest

The Live With Kelly and Ryan host is also a diehard Rams fan. After his team won the AFC Championship, Seacrest took to Twitter to express his excitement as he retweeted multiple posts about the win. In 2016, when the Rams returned to Los Angeles, Seacrest tweeted, “[w]elcome back to LA Rams! Does Home Depot sell face paint?? On my way!”

As first announced on @OnAirWithRyan, Ryan Seacrest brings the good news to our Rams fans. We're wearing throwbacks! pic.twitter.com/tYANqMaR1R — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 15, 2016

Taran Killam

Saturday Night Live alum Taran Killam celebrated the start of the football season by wearing a Rams blazer on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, then turned up on The Rich Eisen Show in full Rams gear. The comic even owns a light-up Rams-themed Christmas sweater that he once wore on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Killam is such a Rams fan he told ESPN he hopes that he will someday go to Rams games with his grandkids.

Danny Trejo

Not only does everyone in the Trejo house wear Rams gear—including the dog—but the Machete star’s Hollywood eatery, Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts, sells L.A. Rams-themed donuts. Trejo has also revealed that he used to sneak into the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to watch the Rams when he was a kid in the 1950s. In 2016, Trejo told ESPN when the Rams temporarily moved to St. Louis, he “stopped having a football team,” adding that when the franchise returned to his hometown, he kept pinching himself and said, “are you taking me now, Lord?”

Nikki Sixx

Motley Crue’s legendary bassist frequently posts about the Rams on his Instagram as he wishes his team luck or re-grams posts from the team’s official page. Sixx also performed at a Rams game in 2017, and ahead of Super Bowl LIII, the rocker tweeted, “[b]ig football fans here at our house…I am all @RamsNFL since they came home to #LosAngeles.”

Flea

Red Hot Chili Peppers fans may recall that the band performed at the Rams halftime show during the team’s first home game back in L.A. in 2016 and both lead singer Anthony Kiedis and bassist Flea wore Rams uniforms for the gig. In a statement before the performance, Flea revealed he has been a lifelong Rams fan.

“Since I was a little boy, I’ve taken joy in the beauty of the Rams,” the Chili Peppers bassist said, per Yahoo Sports. “When I moved to Los Angeles in 1972, I was getting uprooted from my home and I thought, ‘Well, where I’m going they’ve got the Rams. It’s going to be alright.”

The Red Hot Chili Peppers (@ChiliPeppers) rocked out for the Rams ???????? #MobSquad Photos ???? | https://t.co/1oJ8xawqBx pic.twitter.com/9PA1a8zFk2 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 18, 2016

Tom Morello

The former Rage Against the Machine guitarist is also a lifelong Rams fan. In 2016, he posted a throwback to Instagram which showed him holding a Rams helmet as a little boy. “Been a Rams fan my whole life,” Morello captioned the sweet snap. The future rock star revealed as a kid his favorite things about the Rams were the defensive line known as the Fearsome Foursome, quarterback Roman Gabriel, and the team’s helmets.

Stassi Schroeder

The Vanderpump Rules star is an admitted fair-weather Rams fan, but for good reason. The New Orleans native became a de facto fan of the Los Angeles team to keep the peace with her new boyfriend Beau Clark. After the Rams defeated the Saints for the NFC championship, Stassi posed in matching Rams jean jackets with her man and admitted that while she loves her hometown, she loves her relationship more.