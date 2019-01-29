‘Teen Mom OG’ Ryan Edwards To Remain In Jail Until April Per ‘Radar Online’

Ryan Edwards of Teen Mom OG fame was arrested on January 23, 2019. Now, according to a report from Radar Online, he will remain behind bars until April.

Radar Online spoke to the Clerk of Court for Red Bank in Tennessee — and it was revealed that Edwards was in court yesterday, but that the case was pushed to April 15, 2019. The clerk explained that Edwards will “serve time in county jail until then.”

Edwards was arrested at his probation office due to outstanding warrants. According to the clerk, Edwards broke his probation — which was put in place after a 2017 possession of heroin charge. There was also a warrant for theft.

In December, Edwards allegedly entered a bar and consumed alcoholic drinks. However, he left the establishment before paying the tab, according to Radar Online. The reality show star will be in court on February 4 for that incident.

Edwards has been in and out of trouble over the past few years, but he is best known for his time on the hit MTV show Teen Mom OG. Fans were introduced to him on the first season of 16 and Pregnant when his then-girlfriend, Maci Bookout, found out she was pregnant with the couple’s son. After the birth of their son, the couple tried to make their relationship work, but they ultimately called it quits.

The cameras continued to follow both Edwards and Maci Bookout on Teen Mom OG. Maci has since moved on, and is now married. She has given birth to two more children since then.

Edwards is also married. He and his wife Mackenzie tied the knot in May of 2017. Edwards checked into rehab shortly after they wed. In October of 2018, Edwards checked into rehab again. During this time, his wife was pregnant with the couple’s first child together. She gave birth to their son while Edwards was in rehab.

According to a previous report from the Inquisitr, the couple allegedly talked about having another child before his most recent arrest. Despite his arrest, though, Mackenzie is reportedly standing by her husband — and is “all in” with him. Since Edwards’ arrest, his wife has stayed silent on social media — and has not addressed her husband’s latest legal troubles.

The most recent season of Teen Mom OG recently wrapped up on MTV. Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 is currently airing new episodes on the network. However, Teen Mom OG will reportedly be coming back for another season, per a previous article from the Inquisitr. However, it is unclear if the cast is currently filming — or when a new season will air.