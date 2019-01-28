‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Wants Kids With Brittany Cartwright Immediately After Their Wedding

Jax Taylor doesn't want to be an old dad.

Jax Taylor is ready for babies.

In a sneak peek at the January 28 episode of Vanderpump Rules, one posted by Bravo, he and fiancee Brittany Cartwright spoke to their co-stars about their future plans for kids — revealing that they both want to get started on their family as soon as they get married later this year.

“I can’t wait to start a family,” Cartwright told Ariana Madix. “That’s just something I’ve always been so excited about and Jax is like, ‘As soon as we get married, we are going to start’… because he’s 40.”

“As soon as we get married we are going to start right away,” Taylor confirmed to Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, and Peter Madrigal. “I’m 39. I can’t wait too much longer because the kids in high school, I’m going to be like 60 years old.”

While Taylor wants just two kids, Cartwright hopes to have three.

As the preview clip continued, the Vanderpump Rules cast joked that Taylor, who has been known for his bad-boy ways in the past, will be punished by God with all daughters — and hot daughters at that. Even Cartwright joked that she could get pregnant with hot triplets.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright got engaged in June of last year, after about three years of dating.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have not yet confirmed an exact date for their upcoming wedding, but fans have learned that it will take place at some point this year. As for whether or not the wedding will be filmed for Vanderpump Rules or the couple’s spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, Bravo TV has not confirmed a thing.

In fact, the network has yet to renew the spinoff series, after airing its first season in 2016.

Throughout the past several weeks, Taylor and Cartwright have been doing tons of traveling with one another. As some may have seen, they started off the year with Lala Kent and Randall Emmett in Miami, before traveling to the Bahamas with the couple. Then, just weeks later, they traveled to Puerto Vallarta to celebrate Cartwright’s 30th birthday together.

Although Cartwright wasn’t in Los Angeles when she turned 30, she received tons of well-wishes from her co-stars on social media — many of whom shared photos of Cartwright on their pages.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights. The show airs at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.