Derek Hough’s ‘Romantic Kitchen Serenade’ Turned Into Full-Length Music Video

World of Dance judge Derek Hough posted an Instagram video in October 2018 that got so many views and comments he turned his “romantic kitchen serenade” of longtime girlfriend Hayley Erbert into a full-length music video.

Hough posted a snippet of himself singing the A Star is Born hit “Shallow” to Erbert while she chopped vegetables for a meal in the home the couple shares in California.

The original video has almost 850,000 views.

Hough created a video montage of two songs from the Oscar-nominated film featuring dancers Michael Dameski, Charity Anderson, Stephanie Mincone, Adam Vessy, Connor Gormley, Marie Spieldenner, Robbie Blue, Ashlynn Malia, Haley Jonae, and Matthew Kubitz.

Hough stated in the copy posted below the video’s official YouTube download, “[w]hen I first saw A Star Is Born the music, performances and the topic really moved me. I felt inspired to create a cover that included two of the songs from the film – ‘Shallow’ and ‘I’ll Never Love Again.'”

Speaking to Access, the former Dancing with the Stars pro joked that Erbert didn’t seem fazed by the romantic serenade, continuing with her chopping and making a salad.

He laughed off Erbert’s reaction, quipping in the interview of his girlfriend, “[s]mile babe, I’m serenading you.”

The song continues to inspire fans of the film, including Hough, who told Access he was “moved” by the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper blockbuster and wanted to pay homage with his own version of the soundtrack’s most iconic tunes via song and dance.

Gaga, who is in the middle of her Enigma residency in Las Vegas, invited Cooper to sing the hit song during a recent performance, thrilling fans of the film who once again were able to relive the love story of Jackson Maine and Ally for just one moment.

“So a really good friend of mine… I don’t know if you know him, but his name is Bradley. He made that movie, umm, A Star Is Born,” Gaga said to her audience.

Cooper seemed pleased to join his former A Star is Born co-star on stage, grabbing a microphone and singing their now-infamous duet “Shallow,” which is nominated for an Academy Award.

The song is one of two which will be performed during the Oscar telecast, the other being Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s tune off the Black Panther soundtrack titled “All The Stars,” reported Variety.

“Shallow” has already won a Golden Globe Award and a Critic’s Choice Movie Award for Best Song.