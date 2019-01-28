Poll: Trump Slogan ‘Build A Wall & Crime Will Fall’ Falls Flat, 51 Percent Rate Phrase ‘Bad’ Or ‘Terrible’

The YouGov poll also showed that a tweet in which Trump called opponents of a border wall 'fools' received similarly low ratings.

Last week, prior to declaring an end to the government shutdown over his demand for border wall funding without receiving any such funding, Donald Trump unveiled a new slogan to promote the wall, a slogan that he implored his Twitter followers to use “and pray.” The slogan was, “BUILD A WALL & CRIME WILL FALL!”

But five days later, the first poll to measure public response to Trump’s new slogan shows that “BUILD A WALL & CRIME WILL FALL!” falls flat with Americans. According to the poll by YouGov released on Monday and covering responses on January 26 and January 27, more than half of all Americans — 51 percent — rate Trump’s new slogan as “bad” or “terrible.” And nearly three times as many rated the slogan “terrible” as opposed to merely “bad,” at 38 percent to 13 percent respectively.

While 24 percent, nearly one-fourth, of respondents called the new slogan “great,” only 12 percent rated it “good” with another 13 percent describing the phrase as merely “OK.” Of the Americans who described “BUILD A WALL & CRIME WILL FALL!” as a “great” slogan, the majority were self-described Republicans, 57 percent of whom gave the slogan a “great” rating. Only 4 percent of Democrats and 22 percent of independents called the slogan “great,” while 6 percent of Republicans rated it “terrible.”

A section of wall standing on the U.S.-Mexican border. Scott Olson / Getty Images

In addition, according to a report by Yahoo! News, the assumption contained within Trump’s statement — that erecting a border wall will lead to a drop in U.S. crime rates — is not supported by evidence.

According to Yahoo! News, a CATO Institute study last year showed that immigrants who have entered the country illegally commit crimes at a significantly lower rate than do native-born U.S. citizens, while a separate study published in the journal Criminology showed that states with greater numbers of undocumented immigrants experience lower crime rates than states with fewer “illegal” immigrants.

The same YouGov poll also rated Trump’s overall approval among U.S. voters at 39 percent, in line with the overall average of all polls compiled by the data site FiveThirtyEight.com, which gives Trump’s average approval rating as of Monday at 39.4 percent.

The poll also asked Americans to rate another Trump Twitter message about his hoped-for border wall, in which he branded people who oppose the border wall as “fools.”

“Only fools, or people with a political agenda, don’t want a Wall or Steel Barrier to protect our Country from Crime, Drugs and Human Trafficking. It will happen – it always does!” Trump wrote on Saturday.

According to the YouGov poll, 53 percent of Americans rated that Trump tweet as “bad” or “terrible.”