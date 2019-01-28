Jade Roper Tolbert Pregnant: ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Expecting Second Child With Hubby Tanner

The Bachelor franchise fans have big news to celebrate this week, as another baby is on the way for a fan-favorite couple. People have been speculating for a while now that Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert might be already expecting their second child, but now it’s official.

Jade Roper Tolbert has been open for the past few months that she and husband Tanner have been trying to conceive again. The Bachelor in Paradise star has shared her disappointment in months where she learned she wasn’t pregnant, and not very long ago, she tried to dismiss speculation about a possible baby bump.

As the Inquisitr recently shared, Bachelor fans buzzed over what they thought might be a baby bump as Colton Underwood’s season debuted. Jade said that she’d just forgotten her Spanx for the outing where some thought she looked pregnant, but not everybody was convinced.

Now, just three weeks later, the Tolbert family has taken to Instagram to share their official announcement.

Roper posted an adorable pair of photos to her Instagram page Monday morning confirming that their second child would be joining their family in a matter of months. Jade held up ultrasound photos as she donned a huge smile, and she stood next to Tanner as he held their daughter Emmy.

The news didn’t necessarily come as a huge surprise to Bachelor fans who have been watching and waiting patiently for this announcement, but everybody is overjoyed all the same. Jade has about 1 million followers on Instagram now, and nearly 80,000 of them had liked her pregnancy announcement post within the first 30 minutes that the post was live.

Jade and Tanner fell in love during Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise and they left filming engaged. She moved to Kansas to live with him as soon as they could go public with their engagement, and they didn’t wait long to get married in a gorgeous televised wedding. Baby girl Emmy is 17-months-old now, and the two have talked about wanting to have children close in age.

Tanner and Jade surprised a lot of Bachelor fans recently when they left their custom-designed Kansas home behind and moved to California. The Bachelor in Paradise stars haven’t said all that much about what drove the move, but they seem to love living in California so far.

It looks like all of those Bachelor fans who thought the latest update from the couple signaled that she was already pregnant were right. Jade got teary-eyed in a clip shown during Colton’s premiere as she talked about loving motherhood and this, in addition to the possible baby bump sighting, had fans feeling pretty certain the couple had their second child on the way. Now, despite Roper’s half-hearted denial before, it looks like fans were right.

Congratulations to Jade Roper, Tanner Tolbert, and baby Emmy on their big news!