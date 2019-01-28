Robert Mueller Scraping ‘The Bottom Of The Barrel’ By Indicting Roger Stone, Says Top Republican

Top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee Devin Nunes said in an interview broadcast Sunday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is scraping “the bottom of the barrel” by indicting Roger Stone, the Washington Examiner reports.

According to the California Republican, Robert Mueller’s team shouldn’t have indicted Stone because the Intelligence Committee’s report has already demonstrated that Stone had not colluded with the Russians during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“I think the Mueller investigation is really at the bottom of the barrel when they’re looking at people like this because we already found in our report that Roger Stone wasn’t colluding with the Russians, which that was the original intent of all this, remember?”

As detailed by a previous Inquisitr report, constitutional lawyer Alan Dershowitz similarly argued in an op-ed that the Stone indictment “follows a long pattern that should raise serious concerns” about Mueller’s probe into Russian election interference possible coordination between official Moscow and the Trump campaign.

Stone was arrested at his Fort Lauderdale home following a grand jury indictment. The longtime Republican operative was indicted in the District of Columbia on seven counts: one count of witness obstruction, one count of witness tampering, and five counts of false statements.

According to Dershowitz, the indictment therefore clearly demonstrates that Mueller is charging Stone for crimes that “grew out of the investigation itself,” and not for colluding with Russia. Mueller’s strategy is clear, according to the lawyer: to put pressure on Stone and force him to cooperate.

According to top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee Devin Nunes, the committee’s report, and the fact that Robert Mueller’s team came to House Republicans to obtain information and transcripts to use against Roger Stone shows that they are after the longtime Trump confidant over a process foul.

Devin Nunes: 'Process of discovery' in Roger Stone case will be 'fascinating' https://t.co/kNIROet2me — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 28, 2019

“They must be embarrassed that they actually have to come to House Republicans in order to have us give them the information, the transcripts,” Nunes said.

“The process of discovery is going to be fascinating in this case and I can’t wait to watch it,” he concluded.

Much like Roger Stone, President Donald Trump continues to deny colluding with the Kremlin in order to sway the election in his favor. On Saturday, President Trump defended himself via Twitter calling the Russia investigation a witch hunt — a term he often uses to describe Mueller’s probe — in one of the tweets.

In another series of tweets published on the same day, Trump alleged media and social media bias and accused his 2016 Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton of colluding with Russia.