Khloe Kardashian Shares Cryptic Message About Tristan Thompson, Sources Claim NBA Baller Isn’t Worried

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have had their share of ups and downs. Although the NBA baller was caught at the center of multiple cheating scandals, Khloe has made an effort to reconcile with the father of her child. However, her latest Instagram post has fans wondering if she’s having second thoughts about the relationship.

According to Hollywood Life, on Sunday, January 24, Khloe took to Instagram with a compelling, emotional post. Her cryptic words led fans to believe the reality star was referring to her relationship with Tristan Thompson.

Khloe wrote, “There will be some things you won’t get over,” adding,

“And you will hurt and hurt and hurt. But you will also rise from it. You will learn from the past. You will adapt and survive no matter how hard it gets. You will shape your own reality and accept how you should never settle for anything less you deserve.”

Could there be trouble in paradise between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson? Well, according to an insider close to Khloe and Tristan, the Cleveland Cavaliers star isn’t worried about Khloe’s post. In fact, the insider claims Khloe has a reason why she shares such intimate thoughts with her followers.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reportedly likes to share personal thoughts with fans so they’ll know they aren’t alone. “Khloe has posted cryptic messages on social media for years, even before she was dating Tristan, so he tries not to overthink everything she shares and he really isn’t worried about it,” the insider said.

“Tristan knows that Khloe is a sensitive person, who is in touch with her emotions, and sharing those messages with fans is her way of opening up and letting others know they’re not alone.”

The latest news follows a string of reports about Khloe and Tristan’s holiday festivities. For the first time in years, Khloe didn’t spend the holidays with her family in California but instead opted to spend Thanksgiving with Tristan. The couple celebrated their daughter’s first Thanksgiving together. Surprisingly, fans were taken aback by Khloe’s decision and many criticized Khloe for doing so. However, Khloe fired back via social media and defended her decision. In a series of tweets, reality star fiercely defended her relationship and her family insisting they were starting their own tradition.

Despite Tristan’s rumored infidelity, Khloe is reportedly determined to give their relationship a fair chance for the sake of their daughter.