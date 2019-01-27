Salim Akil Is Requesting Domestic Violence Allegations Be Dismissed

It’s been several months since actress Amber Dixon Brenner filed a lawsuit against Black Lightning showrunner Salim Akil. In the documents filed with the court, Dixon Brenner accused Akil of abusing her sexually, physically, and verbally during an extramarital affair that lasted almost 10 years, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Now, it seems Akil is looking to have the domestic violence allegations against him dismissed, according to a report from Deadline. Akil has reportedly filed a six-page response to his accuser’s lawsuit requesting the case to be dropped.

“[The] defendant denies, generally and specifically, each and every allegation contained in Plaintiff’s Complaint, denies that Plaintiff has sustained any injury or loss by reason of any act or omission on the part of Defendant, and denies that Plaintiff is entitled to any relief or damages whatsoever,” the response read.

The producer is also asking that his alleged ex-lover be demanded to pay his all his legal fees.

It’s possible that Dixon Brenner will attempt to move things forward by filing a response of her own, which will likely lead to a settlement or trial. The allegations made by the actress were particularly disturbing, Dixon Brenner claimed Akil forced her to perform sexual acts against her will, often in public locations. In her lawsuit, she described in explicit detail, an incident where she claimed Akil urinated on her in a public restroom.

Dixon Brenner also accused Akil of stealing story ideas from her screenplay Luv & Perversity in the East Village for now-canceled OWN series Love Is__. On December 19, OWN announced the cancelation of the romantic drama and Dixon Brenner later rescinded calling the network’s decision the “correct response.”

The copyright infringement lawsuit was later dismissed by Dixon Brenner.

Akil has denied all allegations against him in a statement through his lawyer, Stephen D. Barnes of law firm Barnes, Morris, Klein, & Yorn, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

“These allegations are deeply upsetting — but they are also totally untrue,” the statement read.

According to a separate report from Deadline, Warner Bros TV launched an investigation on the CW series and found no evidence of misconduct from Akil. While OWN gave no details about the reason behind its decision, it’s possible the Love Is__ storyline was tainted by the negative allegations brought against Akil.

“The narrative has changed,” a source stated, according to Deadline.

After news of the show’s cancelation came, Mara Brock Akil took to Instagram to express her sadness at the loss as well as her gratitude for being able to work with a “great group of artists and storytellers.”