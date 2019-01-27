‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For The Week Of January 28: Billy Loses It When Katie Goes Missing

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of January 28 through February 1 bring a tragedy when Katie goes missing. Plus, Victor disapproves of Arturo and Abby’s engagement, Summer returns to Genoa City, and Jack and Kerry decide how to handle their relationship.

Victor (Eric Braeden) surprises Arturo (Jason Canela) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) when they tell him about their engagement, according to She Knows Soaps. While Victor isn’t thrilled at all, he asks Arturo to sign a prenup, which he happily does despite Abby’s horror at her dad’s behavior. Victor hopes that they share a long engagement, insinuating that he does not want them to get married.

Jack (Peter Bergman) hosts an engagement dinner for Abby and Arturo. He considers not inviting Kerry (Alice Hunter), but Billy (Jason Thompson) convinces him to give Kerry another chance. Unfortunately, during the dinner, Kerry steps out to take text messages and Jack is frustrated. When he grabs her handbag, he sees Kerry’s syringe. Later in the week, Jack and Kerry come to an agreement regarding their relationship.

After Mia’s (Noemi Gonzalez) poor behavior at the engagement dinner, Abby keeps her enemies close to ensure that Arturo’s sister-in-law won’t cause any significant issues before their wedding.

Summer (Hunter King) comes back from Dubai to visit Genoa City. According to the Inquisitr, she has her eyes on Kyle (Michael Mealor), and Summer even ropes Fenmore (Zack Tinker) into helping her come between Lola (Sasha Calle) and Kyle when Summer and Fen reconnect. Speaking of Kyle, Lauren (Tracey Bregman) tests Kyle at work.

Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) relive past hurts as he is more upset about her keeping the J.T. secret from him during their engagement than he is with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) not telling him. It seems that Nick wants Sharon to own up to her part in their relationship’s demise. Ultimately, Nick struggles to keep his cool after all the truth he learns.

At Newman Ranch, Katie makes a mysterious new friend while she’s there with Victor and Johnny. However, Victor doesn’t find anybody and assumes her friend is imaginary.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) talks with her father. It’s clear that someone wants revenge on Victor. Ultimately, Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) mistake proves to be dangerous when Katie goes missing, and the Newmans are unable to locate her. Victor makes some calls and demands they find Katie immediately. Her disappearance may have something to do with Katie’s new “imaginary” friend.

Of course, Billy (Jason Thompson) nearly loses it when he gets upsetting news that Katie is missing. Billy declares that he cannot lose Katie like he lost Delia. Katie must be found. In the midst of the disaster, Billy opens up to Phyllis.