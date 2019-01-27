‘Outlander’ Seasons 5 & 6: What To Expect From The Starz Series

The network has promised at least two more seasons for the time-traveling drama.

**This article contains spoilers from the Season 4 finale and teasers for the upcoming seasons.**

The Season 4 finale of Outlander is streaming now, and fans of the series are about to enter what is being called droughtlander, meaning the lack of Outlander until Season 5 launches likely in the fall (luckily, the shooting has been nearly ongoing, swapping Scotland for Colonial America). But even though the launches each season have been hard to predict, the Outlander faithful have a few spoilers and tips to hold them for a few months.

Town & Country shares what we know so far about the upcoming seasons of Outlander and the details for fans to absorb now that Season 4 has wrapped. Now that production has officially promised two more seasons, it’s clear that there is at least an effort to follow the skeleton put forth by the Outlander novels written by Diana Gabaldon, despite the fact that one character, Murtagh, lives on in the series, despite dying a full novel ago.

Starz President and CEO Chris Albrecht confirmed in a statement that even though fans are headed into a drought, Jamie and Claire will return with stories of the New World.

Can’t believe we’ve reached the final Outlander weekend of S4. This season has gone so fast!! Thankfully we’re already knee deep into S5 #FieryCross Want to take the opportunity to thank our Cast, Writers, Producers, Fans & most importantly, our fabulous CREW #UnsungHeroes pic.twitter.com/zYm6PnWzSN — Maril Davis (@TallShipProds) January 26, 2019

“Fans can rest assured their beloved Claire and Jamie will be back facing new challenges, adversaries and adventures in seasons five and six as we delve into American history and continue the story of the Frasers as they settle in the New World.”

Executive producer Maril Davis promises the Outlander devotees that the writers are hard at work on Season 5.

“We’re already back in the writers’ room. The writers are actually working not as we speak, hopefully, they’re on the weekend. But we are already working on season five.”

The series creator and author, Diana Gabaldon, confirms that the next two seasons of the Starz series will mirror the fifth and sixth books in the Outlander series, The Fiery Cross and A Breath of Snow and Ashes.

Looking at the clock and waiting for the #OutlanderFinale to drop on the @STARZ App like… pic.twitter.com/26KLu2JTHf — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) January 26, 2019

Express says that the Season 4 finale shows a brave effort to rescue Roger from the Mohawk compound, but in the end, one character will be left behind. Meanwhile, back at River Run, Brianna is nearing the end of her pregnancy, and fans might get their wish as Murtagh and Aunt Jocasta once again rekindle their prior bond.

Those familiar with the novels will know the outcome of Season 4, and whether or not the MacKenzie-Frasers will ever be together as a sort of fab four, but time will tell.