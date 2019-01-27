‘Teen Mom 2’ Preview: Jenelle Evans Continues To Struggle With Whether Or Not To Keep Son From His Father

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 is underway on MTV and there is plenty of drama for the cast this season. For Jenelle Evans, she is struggling with her the reemergence of her oldest son’s father. As a preview for the new episode shows, the mom of three is still unsure of how to handle things.

In the preview posted by the official Teen Mom 2 Twitter account, Jenelle can be seen talking with her mother Barbara about the situation with Jace’s father Andrew. Jenelle admits that she doesn’t want to keep Andrew away from Jace “forever,” but explains that she has concerns about Andrew coming in and out of Jace’s life. Although Andrew has assured Jenelle that won’t happen, she says she doesn’t know for sure that won’t happen and she is unsure about what to do.

Her mother, Barbara, gives Jenelle some advice about the situation and offers to go meet with Andrew first. Jenelle voices her concerns over the possibility of Andrew acting one way in person, but hiding bad habits. Barbara does her best to calm Jenelle and explain that contact with Jace would be supervised and would happen slowly.

At the end, both women agree that they won’t mention anything to Jace until they have a plan in place.

Fans met Jenelle on her episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she found out that she and Andrew were expecting a baby. Andrew has not been a constant in Jace’s life, however. While Jenelle’s mom maintains guardianship of Jace, Jenelle still visits with him frequently and plays an active role in his life. Her journey has continued to be chronicled on Teen Mom 2 where cameras have followed her over the years.

Since having Jace, Jenelle has given birth to another son and, most recently, a daughter. Jenelle’s daughter Ensley recently turned two-years-old and Jenelle posted photos of the birthday celebration. Jenelle is also married to a man named David. The couple tied the knot in September 2017. As previously reported by Inquisitr, Jenelle recently revealed that David would like to adopt Jace “one day.”

Teen Mom 2 continues to follow not only Jenelle Evans, but also the rest of the cast which include Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, and Briana DeJesus. DeJesus was added to the cast in 2018, but the other four girls have been on the show since its premiere in 2011. New episodes are currently airing Monday nights on MTV.

