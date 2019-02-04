How Many Kids Does Tom Brady Have?

The Patriots quarterback has a complicated blended family life, but he makes it work with wife Gisele Bundchen and his actress ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan.

Tom Brady has a busy life both on and off the field. The New England Patriots quarterback balances his busy career in the NFL with a hectic home life that includes kids that live in two different cities.

Brady, 41, shares two children with his wife, Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen—a son, Benjamin Rein, 9, and daughter, Vivian Lake, 6. But Tom also has an 11-year-old son, Jack, with his former girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan.

Brady’s introduction to fatherhood came in 2007 after he had split from Moynahan and was two months into dating Bundchen. The supermodel later told Vanity Fair that Tom’s surprising paternity situation was “challenging” in the early days of their relationship and that she considered leaving him so he could work things out with his actress ex.

More than ten years later, Tom Brady told Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan that his oldest son lives more than 200 miles away from him. The five-time Super Bowl camp revealed that Jack lives in New York with his mom and that Benny and Vivian live with him and Gisele in Boston, according to TMZ. Brady didn’t elaborate on how his custody arrangement with Jack’s mom works or how often he sees him, but Jack definitely appears to be close to his dad, his half-brother and sister, and his supermodel stepmom.

Last fall, Gisele Bundchen told People that she couldn’t imagine her life without Tom Brady’s oldest son, Jack, in it.

“I know this was hard, but I couldn’t imagine my life without [Jack],” Brady’s wife said. “I call him my bonus child. He opened my heart in ways I didn’t even know my heart could expand. I fell in love with him.”

In fact, Bundchen revealed that her love for her young stepchild even made her “want to start a family” with Tom Brady. After Tom and Gisele’s 2009 wedding, they had discussed waiting 10 years to have children, presumably due to their busy careers, but they then realized they “wanted Jack to have a brother or sister close in age.”

Now that Tom Brady’s kids are growing up, the NFL star admitted to People that he needs a bit more “patience” with them. Brady explained that he has “a quick fuse” at times and that when his kids are older he feels they will tell him he was hard on them. But Brady also made it clear he thinks discipline is important and that he is the main disciplinarian in the famous family.

Still, even the disciplined dad has a soft spot for little Vivian and sometimes gives in to her.

“It’s too hard,” Brady told People. “She’s too cute and she just says, ‘Dad, please?’ and I say ‘Okay.’ My wife always says, ‘You gotta be tougher on her!’ and I say, ‘I can’t.'”