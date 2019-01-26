LA Rams QB Jared Goff Buys $4 Million Mansion In The Kardashians’ Neighborhood

Will his rumored girlfriend, Christen Harper, be moving in with him?

Jared Goff, a quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, is reportedly about to become a neighbor to the Kardashians and Jenners. The Blast reports that Goff has bought a home in Hidden Hills, California that cost him $4 million. His new digs are situated less than 10 minutes from one of Kylie Jenner’s mansions. The other stars of Keeping Up With The Kardashians also live in the pricey community.

According to the Blast, the home is decked out with luxury details like “travertine floors,” a pool, stone fireplaces, private driveways, and stunning views of “L.A. sunrises and sunsets.” They also report that Goff sold his previous home for a $200,000 profit.

But anyone who has been following speculation about the quarterback’s love life is probably wondering whether his rumored girlfriend, Christen Harper, plans to move in with him.

That’s unclear right now since the two have not publicly acknowledged that they’re a couple.

As Sports Gossip reports, Goff and Harper have been keeping their relationship very lowkey so far. An alleged insider told the site that Goff has not even told some people that he knows personally about their romance.

“Jared is hiding her from everyone except some friends,” the source said, according to an article published earlier this month. “She was at the game last weekend but sat with the Whitworth clan and not his family and friends from home,” the source added.

According to Sports Gossip’s insider, Harper and Goff have been dating since the summer of 2018. The source also claimed that this wasn’t her first relationship with an athlete as she used to date a hockey player drafted by the Colorado Rockies.

Jared Goff is the youngest QB to ever win an NFC championship game pic.twitter.com/SZ0YBhk4uc — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) January 20, 2019

Sports Gossip has also sourced a photo of Goff and Harper. The shot looks to have been taken at a Halloween party. Goff looks like he’s impersonating Eminem while Harper seems to be wearing a skintight black Catwoman outfit.

Harper works as a model/actress. She’s best known for being a swimsuit model but her IMDb page states that’s she’s been in a couple of film projects that are currently in post-production.

Goff is probably less focused on his love life than he’s ever been considering that he’s headed to the Super Bowl next weekend. The Los Angeles Rams will play against Tom Brady’s New England Patriots in a game that’s sure to be action-packed. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. EST and during the halftime, Maroon 5 will perform alongside guest artist Travis Scott.