‘Terrible Negotiator’ Donald Trump Has Always Been A ‘Failure,’ Says ‘Art Of The Deal’ Co-Author

In an interview broadcast Saturday, co-author of Donald Trump’s best-seller The Art of the Deal described the president as a “terrible negotiator” and a “failure,” Raw Story reports.

What prompted the discussion was Trump’s decision to cave and reopen the government after failing to get funding for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. The decision prompted even some of the president’s most loyal supporters to turn against him.

As reported by the New York Times, a slew of conservative journalists, commentators, and media publications criticized and ridiculed Trump’s decision to cave, with some going as far as suggesting that the president is betraying his base. Notably, Ann Coulter called Trump “the biggest wimp” to ever serve as President of the United States.

Evidently, Donald Trump — who often brags about his negotiating abilities — has failed to negotiate a deal with the Democratic Party, frustrating the core of his base, and prompting widespread criticism.

But according to Art of the Deal co-author Tony Schwartz, Donald Trump has always been a “terrible negotiator.”

“Well, what we now know is that he is a terrible negotiator. He actually always has been. If you go back to The Art of the Deal which was a title I came up with — it came into my head in a moment I’ve lived to regret,” he said.

Schwartz claims to have come up with the title for Trump’s bestselling book in order to brand and market it better. The title, according to Schwartz, is “not an actual expression of reality,” because the vast majority of Donald Trump’s businesses have failed.

Trump’s ‘Art of the Deal’ was a marketing slogan and the president has always ‘been a failure’: book co-authorhttps://t.co/kF7zK55tLi — Raw Story (@RawStory) January 26, 2019

The business deals Schwartz wrote about in The Art of the Deal were failures. Trump’s United States Football League deal was a failure, every single one of his casino deals ended poorly, and the attempt to get rid of tenants on 100 Central Park South fell through.

But that is not surprising because Donald Trump has, according to co-author of The Art of the Deal, always been a “failure.”

“This man has been a failure for his entire career. He earned — I’m sorry he didn’t earn — he inherited $400 million.”

Following the shutdown fiasco, self-proclaimed deal-maker Donald Trump went on the defensive. In a Twitter post published on Friday, Trump said that the reopening of the government was “in no way a concession,” claiming to have only done it to “take care” of federal workers impacted by the shutdown.

“If no deal is done, it’s off to the races!” is how Trump concluded the message, referring to the administration’s vow to declare a national emergency in case a compromise with the Democratic Party was not reached.