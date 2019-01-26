Embattled Ex ‘Southern Charm’ Star Thomas Ravenel Is A ‘Blind Item Revealed’ About Alcohol Abuse

'Crazy Days & Nights' says that Ravenel flies women into town each week because he is on travel restriction.

It’s ironic that former Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel is featured on the site Crazy Days & Nights as a “Blind Item Revealed” for essentially having some crazy days and nights while he’s stuck in South Carolina awaiting trial.

“Enty” the entertainment lawyer wrote a blind item last weekend which talked about a former reality star who was suddenly being drug tested, so he’s cut out the drugs and stepped up his drinking due to mounting legal concerns.

“This disgraced, now former reality star from a show that is still airing, has given up drugs because of testing but is drinking more than ever. He is also flying in new women each week, but apparently not paying them. They just want to come and hook up with him.”

Today Enty posted that this indeed was Thomas Ravenel as most people had guessed.

People Magazine wrote about Ravenel’s snowballing legal problems after the sexual assault case against him was held over for trial, and he was officially charged with assaulting his former family nanny.

Harve Jacobs, a local Charleston reporter, shared that the judge put limitations on Ravenel’s movement.

“He [Ravenel] was granted a $20,000 personal recognizance bond and was ordered to turn in his passport, avoid contact with the victim and not leave South Carolina.”

Controversial 'Southern Charm' star Thomas Ravenel has been charged with assault and battery in the second degree and won't be returning for the Bravo show's forthcoming sixth season https://t.co/5HvsvGncIZ — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 25, 2018

Ravenel’s ex and the mother of his children, Kathryn Dennis, is taking him back to court (hence the above-mentioned drug testing) for a custody modification. His arrest and the new information coming to light via the civil suit filed by the former family nanny, Dawn, are the reasons for the filing, says People.

Dennis had grown concerned about the two young Ravenel children being in their father’s care without supervision. The mother of two says in court documents that she is worried about substance use and mental health concerns after both parties were evaluated by the same psychologist.

She also asked in court documents that Ravenel’s sometime girlfriend from season five, Ashley Jacobs, be kept away from the children after demonstrating questionable behavior and hostility toward their mother.

Thomas Ravenel has suggested that Dennis’s efforts to get full custody of the children is a Southern Charm storyline, but the mother of Kensie and Saint says that is absurd.

“It is ridiculous for the Defendant to make fictional claims that the Plaintiff filed this action for a television story plot-line and/or some other kind of insidious purpose other than her love and concern for her children.