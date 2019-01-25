Khloe Kardashian Was Spotted Wearing Hat Stumping Kanye West For President

The rapper has flirted with the possibility of running for the top spot.

Kanye West has been rather outspoken about his support for President Donald Trump. Now his sister-in-law is taking a political stand in support of West.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, was captured on camera strolling down the sidewalk with sister Kourtney Kardashian, 39, wearing a distinct piece of apparel. She was sporting a tan-colored baseball cap that appeared to be inspired by Trump’s slogan “Make America Great Again,” People shared.

Her hat instead read “Kanye for President.” West, 41, has been vocal about his political views, his affection for Trump, and the possibility of running for president and nabbing the top spot in the White House down the road.

Khloe Kardashian paired her hat with a long khaki-colored trench coat-like jacket, ripped jeans, a tight brown tee tucked into her light denim jeans, and brown heels. Her giant hoops earrings swung while she walked, her ponytail poking out of the back of her hat. Her gaze was hidden behind large sunglasses and a brown bag was slung around her waist. Sister Kourtney was decked out in all gray including her shirt and dress pants. They clutched hands as they walked together.

West has tweeted about Trump and politics, not masking his disapproval of the opposition, such as “Trump all day” and “2024.” West has also tweeted three dragon emojis, reflecting his previous comment that he and Trump are “both dragon energy. He is my brother.”

Kanye for President: Khloé Kardashian Wears Hat Endorsing Brother-in-Law for the Oval Office https://t.co/42e9SZ420C — People (@people) January 25, 2019

“Just so in 2019 you know where I stand,” he tweeted.

Some of his tweets, however, have been rather vague and odd.

“They will not program me,” he wrote. “Blacks are 90 percent Democrats. That sounds like control to me.”

He also has tweeted about loving everyone and that it’s possible to change the world.

“God is on my side. I am a Christian. I am a taxpayer. I am myself. God is with us,” he wrote two months after he vowed to take a break from politics.

He also declared that he had been used, saying that “[my] eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe it.”

“I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative,” he tweeted.

Toward the end of last year, West became even more vocal about his support for Trump. He ended up meeting with Trump at the White House, ranted and raved about politics during his September 29 Saturday Night Live appearance while sporting a MAGA hat and claimed that “slavery is a choice.”