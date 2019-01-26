Lin-Manuel Miranda Lashes Out About Oscars Performance Snub: ‘Host-Less And Music-Less?’

Lin-Manuel Miranda isn’t feeling too warm and fuzzy about this year’s Oscars.

The Mary Poppins Returns star took to his Twitter account to share his thoughts on the latest developments to the highly anticipated show. According to Variety, due to time constraints, only two of the five nominated songs will get a chance to perform at the Awards show. This means that only Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All the Stars” from Black Panther and Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” from A Star Is Born will be performed.

“Rumors of their exclusion is already causing consternation among members of the music branch as well as among those nominees’ respective camps,” the publication shared.

This means that three other songs will be left out — “I’ll Fight” from RBG by Diane Warren and Jennifer Hudson, “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, and “When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs by David Rawlings and Gillian Welch.

According to Page Six, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences did not respond to a request to confirm the news. However, if the news is in fact true, there’s one person who isn’t too happy about it. Lin-Manuel Miranda took to his Twitter account to share his thoughts on the snub for Mary Poppins Returns in a lengthy post.

“The 1st time I stayed up to watch the Oscars, it was because I LOVED The Little Mermaid & they were going to sing songs from the movie I loved on The Oscars,” Miranda tweeted Friday. “If true, and Poppins’ song won’t be performed, truly disappointing. Hostless AND music-less? To quote Kendrick: Da**.”

And the song snub is not the only subject of controversy at this year’s Oscars. As the Inquisitr shared, Bradley Cooper made headlines for an award that never happened. The actor’s directorial debut for his film A Star Is Born didn’t earn him an Oscar nomination for Best Director like everyone else expected.

The film was nominated by the Academy for eight other awards including Best Picture and Cooper was also nominated for Best Actor. But normally, a nod for Best Picture earns the director of the nominated film a nomination as well, which is why many believe that Cooper was snubbed.

The movie also scored nods for Best Actress for Lady Gaga; Best Original Song for the hit song “Shallow”; Best Supporting Actor for Sam Elliott; Best Adapted Screenplay for Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, and Will Fetters; and Best Cinematography for Matthew Libatique.

The Oscars will air on February 24 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.