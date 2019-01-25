‘B&B’ Recap For Thursday, January 24: Reese Pushes Flo To Seal The Deal

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, January 24, states that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) held Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) daughter and talked to her. When she started to cry, Florence (Katrina Bowden) took her to the room. In Flo’s absence, Steffy told Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) that she felt a connection to the baby — and that she had not wanted to let the baby go.

Florence returned to the living room after putting the baby down for a nap. Steffy commended her for doing what she felt was right for the baby. She wanted Flo to visit her home in Malibu so that she could meet Kelly and Liam. Flo agreed to bring the baby to Malibu, per She Knows Soaps.

Reese (Wayne Brady) and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) were enjoying lunch at Il Giardino when Reese spotted a thug watching them. He told Zoe to find their waiter and order some apple crumble for dessert, per Soap Central. With Zoe out of the way, he confronted the thug. The debt collector wanted Reese to cough up the money — or Zoe would pay the price. Reese begged the man to leave his daughter out of it, and said that he would have the money soon.

Zoe returned and wanted to know if something was wrong. Reese introduced him as an old acquaintance, and the thug said that he looked forward to hearing from Reese soon. After the man left, Zoe wanted to know if he was in trouble — a scenario which Reese denied. He asked her to look after herself.

Liam and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) talked about Steffy who wanted to adopt a baby. Wyatt asked how Liam was dealing with the news, and tried to reassure him that it was okay to feel torn. Liam said that Beth was supposed to be Kelly’s (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) baby sister, but he did not want to deny Steffy another child.

When Reese arrived back at his apartment, Flo informed him that the meeting had gone well. Reese was encouraged by the news — and happy that Steffy had invited Flo and the baby to Malibu.

Taylor felt that Steffy fell in love at first sight with the baby, and Steffy affirmed that she wanted to adopt the infant. She called Liam and told him that she felt a connection to the baby. She asked him to meet the baby, and he agreed. Afterwards, Steffy told Taylor that she believed that Kelly and the baby were meant to be sisters.