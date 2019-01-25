Carrie Underwood’s 3-Year-Old Son Reportedly Calls Newborn Brother His ‘Partner In Crime,’ Per ‘Life & Style’

Carrie's two sons already share a sweet bond, according to a new report from 'Life & Style'.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher’s 3-year-old son Isaiah may only have become a big brother a few days ago, but he allegedly already has a sweet nickname for his new baby brother according to a report from Life & Style. A new report from the outlet revealed that little Isaiah is already desperate to play with his new baby brother Jacob Bryan Fisher – who was born on January 21 – and has sweetly been referring to him as his “partner in crime.”

The outlet claims that Isaiah is “already itching to play with Jacob” and had to have dad Mike explain that he’s a little bit small to be playing right now.

“Mike’s been explaining to Isaiah that he needs to wait a few months before they can roughhouse,” a source revealed this week. “Isaiah calls Jacob his little partner in crime, it’s super adorable.”

The insider went on to add that “it’s no secret that Carrie wanted a girl, but two boys is also a dream come true” for the couple, who married back in 2010 and will celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary in July.

And it sounds like Underwood and her family are already adapting well to being a family of four in the days that have followed little Jacob’s birth.

“He’s the cutest thing ever and the family couldn’t be happier. He’s happy, healthy and already smiling,” said Life & Style‘s insider of Carrie and Mike’s bundle of joy.

Underwood and Fisher announced the birth of their baby boy via Instagram on Wednesday 23, and reportedly couldn’t wait to confirm the big news to their millions of followers.

The insider told the site, “Carrie and Mike couldn’t have been more excited about introducing their son Jacob Bryan to the world.”

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

As the Inquisitr reported at the time, the “Love Wins” singer was the first to share the news as she uploaded adorable family photos of herself, Mike, and even little Isaiah all holding baby Jacob in their arms shortly after his birth.

Shortly after that, the Inquisitr shared that Mike then confirmed the big news on his own Instagram where he shared a new photo of his son. The former Nashville Predators hockey player also told his followers that he and Carrie feared that they may never be given the opportunity to have another baby.

Last year, Underwood emotionally shared the story of how she suffered three miscarriages in a row before falling pregnant with Jacob during a tearful appearance on CBS Sunday Morning.

But after welcoming their baby boy into the world, the couple will no doubt now be gearing up to celebrate another big milestone as a family in the coming weeks, as Isaiah is set to turn 4-years-old on February 27.