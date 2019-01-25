Andy Cohen’s Baby Shower Being Thrown By Five Real Housewives

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen will soon become a father for the first time. And since he’s going to be a new parent, he needs a lot of important items to fill up his child’s nursery. Good thing he has a great friend like Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards to throw him a baby shower.

The shindig co-hosted by the four other OG Housewives — Teresa Giudice, Vicki Gunvalson, NeNe Leakes, and Ramona Singer — is taking place this weekend at an undisclosed location in California.

Cohen, who is based in New York City, has been in Los Angeles for the past two weeks hosting special road editions of his nightly talk show.

Richards told People that the party organizers kept the guest list “mainly to Housewives to simplify things.” But with seven different Real Housewives franchises currently airing on Bravo, there are more than enough women to invite to the celebration.

“Most men can barely handle one wife and Andy has a lot of wives to deal with,” the 50-year-old former actress joked.

She hopes that the shower will be “a special day that he will never forget.”

Cohen first revealed his big baby news to the world on a late December episode of Watch What Happens Live featuring his five party planners as his guests.

Richards explained to People that she was very surprised by his announcement, but could see how it made him so “happy and excited.”

“I think he’s going to be great dad,” she said about the single 50-year-old man, who is using a surrogate.

“We share so much of our lives with Andy, and I was so touched when he shared this exciting news with us… I’m so happy to be able to be a part of this exciting time in his life.”

On New Year’s Eve, Cohen revealed that he was having a boy while co-hosting CNN’s live coverage of the party in New York City’s Times Square with one of his best friends, Anderson Cooper.

“I cannot wait to meet this boy… I’m so excited,” he said on the air, according to a previously published Inquisitr piece.

“I just never thought it would be possible as a gay man to grow up and have a family, and here we are in 2018 — almost 2019 — and anything’s possible.”

Cohen has been tight-lipped about what he will be naming his son.

Several guests that have stopped by his Bravo show since he broke the news of his impending fatherhood have already brought him gifts.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend gave Cohen a tiny shotski that holds baby bottles like the adult-sized one he uses on WWHL for alcoholic beverages, and Jimmy Kimmel gave him a small aqua guitar.