‘Doctor Who’ Season 12: Image Shows Jodie Whittaker Back On Set As Production Commences

'Doctor Who' is back in production, however, fans will have to wait until 2020 for Season 12.

While Season 12 of BBC America’s Doctor Who may not be returning until 2020, fans will be glad to learn that production has finally started on the upcoming season.

When Jodie Whittaker was announced as the first female Doctor, some fans were disgruntled. However, after the first episode of Season 11 aired, a surge in viewership was noted according to the Wrap, making the 13th Doctor one of the most popular. In fact, ratings were “up 47 percent in total viewers, 46 percent in adults 18-49 and 32 percent in adults 25-54, over Season 10,” which featured Peter Capaldi as the 12th Doctor.

Even with her popularity, there were rumors that Jodie Whittaker wouldn’t be returning for Season 12 of Doctor Who. However, these rumors were quickly squashed by the star herself.

“I really can’t wait to step back in and get to work again,” Whittaker revealed to the Hollywood Reporter.

“It’s such an incredible role. It’s been an extraordinary journey so far and I’m not quite ready to hand it over yet.”

Now, according to Entertainment Weekly, production has gotten underway for Season 12 of the hit sci-fi series.

An image of Jodie Whittaker with the actors who play her companions, Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill, and Tosin Cole, confirmed the news via Twitter recently.

Posted to the official Twitter account for the BBC America series, the image declared that Doctor Who “is back in production.”

According to the Doctor Who Production News Twitter account, filming has begun in South Africa recently. Although, as Entertainment Weekly points out, it is unclear whether this new image is from production for Season 12 or if it is an onset image from the filming of the traditional holiday-season special episode.

As for what fans can expect in the new season? According to Pedestrian TV, Season 12 of Doctor Who will contain “more scares, more monsters, and more Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill, and Tosin Cole.”

And, for those that can’t wait until 2020 for the next installment of Doctor Who, Pedestrian TV also notes that David Tennant, who played the 10th Doctor has a podcast in development.

The podcast is called David Tennant Does a Podcast With… and will be available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, among other locations, according to the tweet from David Tennant Podcast.

It's coming… subscribe now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts from. https://t.co/gqII8ysXSh — David Tennant Podcast (@DavidTennantPod) January 23, 2019

And, if you are wondering who David Tennant will be speaking to, it is already confirmed that Jodie Whittaker is one of his guests on the new podcast series.

Doctor Who Season 12 is set to premiere in 2020.